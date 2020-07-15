The Midlands Community Foundation and other private donors are working to benefit area nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foundation, as of last week, distributed more than $100,000 to 25 to 30 charitable organizations encompassing Sarpy and Cass counties, according to Diane Knicky, the organization’s director of operations and public relations.
Established in 1924, the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization has provided about $9 million in funding, according to information on its website. Biannually, MCF Executive Director Tonee Gay said 25 to 30 grants are awarded to nonprofits in an effort to assist with community development by enhancing the quality of life for Sarpy and Cass county residents.
The foundation’s most recent grant cycle opened July 8 and closes Aug. 1. Visit www.midlandscommunity.org for specific guidelines for submitting a grant and/or to obtain a grant application.
The Coronavirus Response Fund was created in March as a result of the adverse effect COVID-19 had on area nonprofits. Already operating on tight, fixed budgets, Gay said organizations' inability to host fundraisers and other activities placed them in a bind.
Partnering with big players like Facebook, Google and Black Hills Energy - and other community partners - MCF was able to create the account without dipping into its general fund coffers.
Some nonprofits benefiting from the Coronavirus Relief Fund include: Assure Women’s Center, Bellevue Public School District, Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands, Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Fontenelle Forest, Food Bank for the Heartland-Cass County, HETRA, Housing Foundation for Sarpy County, Lift up Sarpy County, Lofte Community Theater, Mercy Housing Midwest, Moving Veterans Forward, Southeast Nebraska Community Action and the Tri-City Food Pantry.
Additional dollars from the Coronavirus Relief Fund are still being distributed, Gay said.
Dan Harbeke, head of policy and External Affairs for Google, said the company is looking to help out locally. In 2019, Google started construction of its $600 million data center in Papillion.
“Now is the time to come together to help those in need,” Harbeke said through a provided statement. “Google is proud to support the Midlands Community Foundation as they work with organizations and programs to provide residents with access to food, healthcare and basic needs.
"These dollars will also support small businesses who face continued challenges during this time. We're deeply appreciative of their efforts to help those experiencing hardship because of the pandemic.”
The effort remains vital, Gay said, because nonprofits in the MCF service area play a pivotal role in the betterment of many residents’ lives.
“We have a lot of people in our community who are using these services,” Gay said. “And we want to make sure that they (nonprofits) are continuing to provide these services because they are a vital part of a growing community.”
Those wishing to donate to the Coronavirus Relief fund can do so online at https://midlandscommunity.org/fund/mcf-coronavirus-response-fund/, or by calling 402-991-8027.