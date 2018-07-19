Police in eastern Missouri have arrested two more suspects in connection with a June slaying of a Bellevue man.
Raymond Davis, 29, of Des Moines and Krystal Martin, 20, of Hawk Point, Missouri, have been jailed without bond, awaiting transport back to Nebraska, according to police in Troy, Missouri. The pair have waived extradition.
The pair are suspected in the killing of Brent M. Quigley, who was found stabbed at his home at 7209 S. 42nd St. on June 26. Officers had been dispatched to the home about 12:40 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive man.
Davis and Martin were arrested on June 30, but the arrests weren’t disclosed until Tuesday.
Davis is charged in a warrant with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Martin is charged with accessory to a felony, said Phil Kleine, assistant Sarpy County attorney.
Troy police said in a press release they had been contacted by Bellevue police, whose officers were tracking Davis and believed he was at or near the Walmart in Troy.
Officers nabbed Davis and Martin as they left the store.
Troy, Missouri, is roughly 45 miles northwest of St. Louis.
Their arrests are in addition to two others in connection with Quigley’s death. Alisia Cooke, 28, and Christopher Reagan, 45, were apprehended June 29 in Bellevue. Cooke and Reagan were charged with first-degree murder and robbery. Cooke was also charged with accessory to a felony while Reagan was charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
This report contains material from the Associated Press.