Movie Night: Drive-in theater making way to Bellevue Walmart this month

Bellevue-area movie lovers should clear a few hours out of their schedules later this month.

On Aug. 28 and 29, Walmart, in collaboration with the Tribeca Film Festival, is hosting a drive-in movie at Bellevue’s Walmart Supercenter, 10504 S. 15th St., according to information released by the organization’s corporate office. The pop-up event is one of 160 being held around the county this month through the end of October.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie for the evening will start at 7:30. No late entry is allowed, and tickets to the free event are available only in advance online.

To ensure viewer safety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, provided information says that guests must remain in their cars and that social distancing will be implemented. Those requiring Americans with Disability Act accommodations are being asked to let event staff know upon arrival for assistance.

Tickets for the event are first come, first serve, so those interested should visit the drive-in website to ensure event access. Tickets will be available until the maximum available parking stalls are filled.