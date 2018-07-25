The 2018 Offutt Air Force Base Defenders of Freedom Air & Space Show is less than 30 days away. Offutt will open its gates for the free event Aug. 11–12, and expects to welcome a crowd of nearly 150,000 over two days.
“We are so excited to show the community just a little peek into what their military members are doing on a daily basis around the world,” said Col. Michael Manion, 55th Wing commander.
“This is going to be an awesome show, and I hope everyone makes plans to attend.”
This year’s headliners are the F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning II demonstration teams. The pilots of these fifth-generation fighter aircraft will show off a combination of stealth, speed, maneuverability and integrated avionics.
“We have a great show lined up from start to finish,” said Maj. Hunter Horste, 55th Wing Air Show director. “Not only do we have some incredible aerial demonstrations on the schedule, but we have some really unique statics and ground demos lined up as well.”
In addition to the F-22 and F-35A, attendees will see the mighty B-52 Stratofortress, RE/MAX Skydiving Team, Mig-17, T-33 Ace Maker, Younkin Airshows’ Twin Beech 18 and Rifle Airshows’ RV-8 among others.
“We have aircraft performing that highlight our latest warfighting capabilities, some of the best civilian acts from around the country and historical warbirds that are always crowd pleasers,” said Maj. Keith McKee, 55th Wing Air Show air director. “We think we have something for everyone.”
While attendees aren’t watching aerial demonstrations they can peruse more than 75 aircraft statics and ground displays and have their choice of food from a variety of vendors.
The U.S. Air Force Academy Sabre Drill Team and the Heartland of American Band’s rock band “Raptor” will perform throughout the weekend and the 55th Security Forces Squadron will provide military working dog demonstrations as well.
“In addition to some great exhibitors and ground displays we’ll also have a huge kids zone area that will be a lot of fun for our younger attendees,” said Capt. Anna Gault, 55th Wing Air Show ground director. “We want to make sure everyone has a good time at the air show.”
Finally, air show organizers will pause near the end of the show on Aug. 12 to remember and honor the base’s namesake, Lt. Jarvis Offutt, who died nearly 100 years ago flying aircraft for the U.K. Royal Air Force during World War I.
Members of the RAF will be in attendance and honor the Omaha native with a flag folding ceremony during the F-35 heritage flight.
Gates open at 8 a.m. both days with the flight line entrances following at 9 a.m. Flying will commence at noon and should be completed by 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.Of futtAirShow.com.
- Story by 55th Wing Public Affairs