Dave Hodges and April Frazier will rule the roost of the Bellevue Eagles for the next year, and they intend to make it a year of reaching out to a younger demographic.
Hodges, the newly elected president of Bellevue Aerie #3912 of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Frazier, the newly elected leader of the ladies’ auxiliary, said current members range in age largely from their mid 50s to their mid 60s, and while the aerie still has a healthy 900 members — male and female — that is down from its peak in the 1990s when male members alone numbered more than 1,200.
“Many older members have passed away or moved away,” Hodges said. “In order for the Eagles to survive, we must have a place to gather — and we have that — and then a way to pay the bills. After that, we can help all the charities we support.”
Frazier said the Eagles take their motto “People Helping People” seriously, and that 100 percent of money raised for charity is donated to charity with no expenses assessed for the cost of fundraising.
“What we need now is younger people to come in and help take the load,” Hodges said, “but ultimately, it’s all about serving the charities. That’s why we’re here.”
Frazier said younger members will likely bring new insight.
“They’ll have ideas of what is needed in the community,” she said. “And getting new ideas from them on how to raise money, what they feel is needed in the community.”
The Eagles support numerous charities — local, regional and national — including those dealing with kidney and heart disease, diabetes, cancer, spinal cord injuries, children’s health and the elderly.
The statewide organization last year bought an exoskeleton, Frazier said, which is an exterior robotic harness designed to allow disabled persons to recover mobility. At $140,000 for the machine and training, it was a big commitment, she said, but not out of line with the approximately $10 million a year that Eagles nationally donate to charities every year.
“We’re not sitting still,” Hodges said. “This is a busy aerie. If people want to help with the community, this is the place to come.”
Persons must be at least 18 years old to join the Eagles, although the membership card for persons younger than 21 will be marked “minor” since the club serves alcoholic beverages.
Dues are $32 a year for an aerie membership and $25 a year for the women’s auxiliary.
The club is located at 209 W. Mission Ave., and can be reached at 402-292-6950.