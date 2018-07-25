OPPD’s approximately 100,000 street lights will be replaced with high-efficiency “light-emitting diode” lights, or LEDs, during the next five years.
The replacement program covers OPPD’s entire coverage area, which consists of 13 counties and includes all street lights in Bellevue. The transition comes as good news to Bellevue City Councilman Don Preister, who for several years has urged the adoption of LED lighting.
Preister said the replacement should knock about $300,000 off Bellevue’s annual payment to OPPD of about $1 million.
In addition, the lights are expected to emit a brighter, whiter light than the amber light emitted by sodium lights. That will provide better visibility for pedestrians and motorists. A further advantage, according to OPPD news releases, is that LED lights dim as they near the end of their life cycles and don’t suddenly and completely black out as sodium lights.
The OPPD board endorsed the move in March and recently announced it will begin installing the higher efficiency lights early next year. The lights have an estimated life span of 20 years, compared to five years for traditional sodium lights.
Preister said decisions have yet to be made whether the lights will be replaced area by area or whether they will be replaced as they burn out regardless of location.
The Bellevue City Council has discussed adopting LED lighting for more than three years. In 2015, council members listened to presentations from three private companies about cost savings and revenue potential if the city were to purchase the lights and their poles from OPPD.
Preister said, however, that seems unlikely to happen since OPPD has expressed no interest in selling that infrastructure to the city and that if it ever did it would probably carry a very high price tag.