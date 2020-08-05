Sarpy County approves schematic design for new jail

The design also includes a planned secure connection joining the new correctional center to the Sarpy County Courthouse.

“A lot of thought went into the design of this facility, both inside and out, from the exterior that blends into the appearance of the courthouse to the dedicated space to address inmates’ mental health needs,” said Commissioner Gary Mixan, vice chair of the county board, through a provided statement. “Security was obviously a key consideration, and this design allows us to keep our community, our staff and the inmates safe.”

The county’s existing 148-bed jail opened in 1989, but has consistently exceeded capacity since the mid-1990s, according to released information. At various times in the past two years, the jail population exceeded 200 inmates, meaning Sarpy County has had to pay to house inmates at other facilities. The lack of capacity has led to unsustainable costs for staffing and transporting inmates to and from other facilities.

The core services in the new facility, including medical care, food service, laundry, master control center and intake/release area, are designed to accommodate future expansions and an additional 224 beds. The new layout also allows the correction’s department to utilize a direct-supervision model, which is an industry standard best practice for safety in correctional centers.