St. Bernadette looks forward to back-to-school

After five months, St. Bernadette Catholic School is ready to return to normal — with several health and safety practices in place.
With 260 students, St. Bernadette will have safety measures to keep students safe, at a safe distance.
Masks will be required for all students, with masks donated by CHI Health and sewn by a group at the school, said principal Lynn Schultz.
“We’re hoping to have on hand eight masks for kids,” she said. “We’re confident we’re on top of supplies for masks in our building.
“We plan to have them in school, and are also planning mask-free times in a well-ventilated area for a short period of time. It would be difficult for students to wear a mask seven hours a day.”
For social distancing, Schultz said teachers have been measuring desks and tables seated 6 feet apart.
“Many are putting markings on floor so if things get shifted and moved around, students know where to put their desks,” she said.
“We also are talking about how to social distance for small group learning time, because we feel that is an effective and appropriate way to teach children.”
The school will also have hallway directions, as well as designated up and down staircases so students aren’t running into each other.
Schultz said while there may be concerns from families, she makes sure there is constant communication to make sure families feel comfortable with returning to school.
“I always communicate to them that I want them to share concerns and worries to me,” she said. “We’ve met with the school nurse and worked with health concerns and safety practices that need to occur in the building.”
Schultz said she’s excited for the first day of school.
“We’re so looking forward to being present physically where we can begin to kind of pick up the pieces of what happened in the spring,” she said. “There’s joy having students in front of us. We are excited to have the kids back and be able to impact their lives.”
