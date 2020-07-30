St. Bernadette looks forward to back-to-school

After five months, St. Bernadette Catholic School is ready to return to normal — with several health and safety practices in place.

With 260 students, St. Bernadette will have safety measures to keep students safe, at a safe distance.

Masks will be required for all students, with masks donated by CHI Health and sewn by a group at the school, said principal Lynn Schultz.

“We’re hoping to have on hand eight masks for kids,” she said. “We’re confident we’re on top of supplies for masks in our building.

“We plan to have them in school, and are also planning mask-free times in a well-ventilated area for a short period of time. It would be difficult for students to wear a mask seven hours a day.”

For social distancing, Schultz said teachers have been measuring desks and tables seated 6 feet apart.

“Many are putting markings on floor so if things get shifted and moved around, students know where to put their desks,” she said.

“We also are talking about how to social distance for small group learning time, because we feel that is an effective and appropriate way to teach children.”