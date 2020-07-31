St. Mary's School finalizes back-to-school plans

St. Mary’s Catholic School has wrapped up its plans to return its students to school Aug. 17.
The school will welcome all students back in the building following a five-month break amid the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Mary’s created a task force comprised of three teams to ensure the safety and health of returning students.
Maureen Sobilo, the second grade teacher, and Mary Jankovich, the fourth grade teacher, were both part of the team that focused on all grade levels working to continue students’ education and maintaining expectations.
The other two teams focused on health and wellness and the physical part of the buildings.
Sobilo said the teams worked throughout the summer to come up with a concrete and safe plan.
“We’re trying to make sure we’re covering every possible avenue,” she said.
Though most students plan to return as normal, parents can opt for remote learning as offered in the spring, where teachers will record lessons live for other students to follow.
Students will have their temperatures checked every morning, and will be sent home if they have a high one.
All classrooms have been measured to maintain social distancing, with desks seated 6 feet apart. All classrooms will also be self-contained. For seventh and eighth grade, the teachers will switch classes to avoid cluttering the hallways.
Though masks will be required, there will be breaks for students to take their masks off, such as during in-class lunch, recess and any outdoor physical education classes.
Jankovich said the school has emphasized communication with parents to encourage mask-wearing.
“As kids get younger, it might be a bit more challenging for them,” she said. “Parents can practice wearing masks and talking to kids about expectations, washing hands and how school will look different. We plan on having monthly meeting with parents with Google Meets.”
Other than normal lesson plans, Jankovich said the teachers will also incorporate emotional and social learning into their lesson plans, such as sharing their feelings on COVID-19.
Jankovich said she’s excited to see students back in school.
“I miss the direct interaction,” she said. “As much as kids miss us, we miss them as well. “
Sobilo said she is pleased with the plans set in place.
“If we keep in place all safety precautions, we’ll be fine,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!