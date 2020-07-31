St. Mary's School finalizes back-to-school plans

St. Mary’s Catholic School has wrapped up its plans to return its students to school Aug. 17.

The school will welcome all students back in the building following a five-month break amid the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Mary’s created a task force comprised of three teams to ensure the safety and health of returning students.

Maureen Sobilo, the second grade teacher, and Mary Jankovich, the fourth grade teacher, were both part of the team that focused on all grade levels working to continue students’ education and maintaining expectations.

The other two teams focused on health and wellness and the physical part of the buildings.

Sobilo said the teams worked throughout the summer to come up with a concrete and safe plan.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re covering every possible avenue,” she said.

Though most students plan to return as normal, parents can opt for remote learning as offered in the spring, where teachers will record lessons live for other students to follow.

Students will have their temperatures checked every morning, and will be sent home if they have a high one.