St. Matthew to reopen with all students

St. Matthew the Evangelist School will welcome its students back Aug. 19 with heavy safety and health protocols.
Since closing in March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the school has implemented safe ways to have students and staff return to school.
Angie Palmer, the school’s principal, said certain protocols such as keeping students in their respective classes all day, wearing masks, spacing out desks and sanitizing will ensure the safety of everyone returning to school.
“Visitors and volunteers will be in the building at a limited capacity,” she added. “Anyone entering the building must wear a mask. Lunches will be eaten in the classroom to avoid the large gathering spaces. Recess schedules and areas will be set to keep students with their cohort. Recess equipment will be sanitized after every group leaves.”
All students will be required to wear masks, especially when the 6 feet away rule cannot be attained, Palmer said.
Palmer said the school has kept in constant communication with its parents and guardians, and answering any questions they may have about the safety of their children.
Those parents and students who aren’t comfortable returning to a normal will be able to opt for online learning, though all details haven’t been finalized, Palmer said.
Palmer said the school does have a distance learning plan in case schools close again.
“Our students will all be 1:1 thanks to the CARES Act and our finance committee purchasing devices, allowing our teachers to practice these skills while on site,” she said of each student having a laptop/tablet.
“Now that we’ve had time to prepare, we have made some great adjustments. Now we are ready to provide an even higher quality of education than last time if that situation arises.”
With 157 students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, Palmer said the class sizes are small enough that she’s confident social distancing will not be an issue, unless the state recommends a limited amount of students in the school.
“We have seen a slight decrease in our pre-K enrollment, but our K-8 classes have seen some growth,” she said. “If the recommendation falls below 10 students in a space, that would be when we would be at 50% capacity.”
Since closing schools earlier in the spring, Palmer has been eager to see the students back in the buildings again.
“I speak for all my teachers — we can’t wait to be back in person and be with our community again,” she said. “While the smiles may be hidden underneath a mask, seeing their smiling eyes will be the highlight of my day.”
