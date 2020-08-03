St. Matthew to reopen with all students

Palmer said the school does have a distance learning plan in case schools close again.

“Our students will all be 1:1 thanks to the CARES Act and our finance committee purchasing devices, allowing our teachers to practice these skills while on site,” she said of each student having a laptop/tablet.

“Now that we’ve had time to prepare, we have made some great adjustments. Now we are ready to provide an even higher quality of education than last time if that situation arises.”

With 157 students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, Palmer said the class sizes are small enough that she’s confident social distancing will not be an issue, unless the state recommends a limited amount of students in the school.

“We have seen a slight decrease in our pre-K enrollment, but our K-8 classes have seen some growth,” she said. “If the recommendation falls below 10 students in a space, that would be when we would be at 50% capacity.”

Since closing schools earlier in the spring, Palmer has been eager to see the students back in the buildings again.

“I speak for all my teachers — we can’t wait to be back in person and be with our community again,” she said. “While the smiles may be hidden underneath a mask, seeing their smiling eyes will be the highlight of my day.”

