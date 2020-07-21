You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Trash pickup days to change for nearly 10,000 Bellevue residents first week of August

Trash pickup days to change for nearly 10,000 Bellevue residents first week of August

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Bellevue trash file
Omaha World-Herald file photo/Ryan Soderlin

Nearly 10,000 Bellevue residents soon will have different trash, recycling and yard waste collection days, the City of Bellevue and Papillion Sanitation announced Tuesday.

The changes go into effect the first week of August.

With recent annexations, officials said, Bellevue has added nearly 4,000 new residents. That requires updating the collection routes.

Residents who will be affected by the change should receive a postcard in the mail informing them of their new service day. Residents also may get information at www.YourCartPlaysAPart.com to view the new collection map and search for their address.

The new routes will go into effect the week of Aug. 3. Officials said some residents will have two pickups during the first week of August to ensure that no one goes for more than a week without trash, recycling and yard waste service.

People with questions can go to the above website or call Papillion Sanitation at 402-346-7800.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Citizens Police Academy offers hands-on experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News