Catching up on movies: 'The Conjuring 2' master of fright

I don’t always enjoy scary movies, particularly late at night when everyone else is asleep. My only companions are my thoughts, nachos and my assurance that there is a quick route to the bathroom in case the film is too scary.
“The Conjuring 2” ups the ante from the first movie and moves the ghost story to the United Kingdom. I remember seeing this movie when it first came out in theaters and walking out completely terrified.
This filmed pushed my irrational fear of nuns barometer into the red. The demonic nun spirit in this movie did not have to say anything, but its mere presence standing in the hallway towards the start of the film was enough to set the tone.
Tone to me is what I associate most with the first two films in the “Conjuring” universe.
Reprising their roles, Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga (“Up In the Air,” TV’s “Bates Motel”) and Patrick Wilson (the “Insidious” films), star as Lorraine and Ed Warren, who, in one of their most terrifying paranormal investigations, travel to north London to help a single mother raising four children alone in a house plagued by malicious spirits.
Even when I know a jump scare is about happen in this movie, I still cannot help but jump in fear, whether that be a painting coming to life or a tall lanky demon chasing me down the hallway.
This movie is much like an onion with layers. The audience has to keep tabs on the family dynamic of the Warrens, the ghost plot, the typical skeptics of ghosts and, of course, demons. All of the layers work well together, each individual part shines on its own but I can’t shake off the feeling that the movie runs a tad long.
Did we really need the guitar scene covering an Elvis song? My grandmother might swoon over the mere mentioning of Elvis, but me? Not so much.
I did think it was cool when the film opened with the famous Amityville horror story because, as an amateur film historian, I know the impact that story and subsequent adaptions had on paranormal investigations and film productions.
For some reason, ghosts were always more frightening to me than guy in a hockey mask. Ghosts are not physical and are just plain spooky and in my mind there was no way to defend against them.
Vampires are weak against sunlight, werewolves against silver bullets but ghosts? Well, I guess if you are an atheist you’re screwed.
The actors do a fair job in the movie but the human actors are never really the highlight for me in any scary movie. It is like me saying I like watching the “Fast and Furious” movies for Vin Diesel’s Oscar-worthy acting instead of the cars. I go to scary movies to see the big scary monster terrorize the normal folk.
Director James Wan and his screenwriters hit many of the same beats as the first film, presenting us with a set-up that often feels too similar. Maybe it’s this familiarity that makes the film seem to drag on for about 30 minutes longer than it needs to.
While this film does have its share of jump scares, I do believe those jump scares are placed evenly through the movie with the perfect amount of tension building.
The editing of this movie is suburb which adds to the atmosphere.
While a scary movie indeed, “The Conjuring 2” does not live up to its predecessor but it does not have to. It is still better than about 90% of the horror films being put out today.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “The Conjuring 2” earns a three out of five buckets of popcorn for being a spooky but all too familiar horror film.
