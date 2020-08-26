Catching up on movies: 'The Conjuring 2' masterful at tone

I don’t always enjoy scary movies, particularly late at night when everyone else is asleep. My only companions are my thoughts, nachos and my assurance that there is a quick route to the bathroom in case the film is too scary.

“The Conjuring 2” ups the ante from the first movie and moves the ghost story to the United Kingdom. I remember seeing this movie when it first came out in theaters and walking out completely terrified.

This filmed pushed my irrational fear of nuns barometer into the red. The demonic nun spirit in this movie did not have to say anything, but its mere presence standing in the hallway towards the start of the film was enough to set the tone.

Tone to me is what I associate most with the first two films in the “Conjuring” universe.

Reprising their roles, Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga (“Up In the Air,” TV’s “Bates Motel”) and Patrick Wilson (the “Insidious” films), star as Lorraine and Ed Warren, who, in one of their most terrifying paranormal investigations, travel to north London to help a single mother raising four children alone in a house plagued by malicious spirits.

Even when I know a jump scare is about happen in this movie, I still cannot help but jump in fear, whether that be a painting coming to life or a tall lanky demon chasing me down the hallway.

This movie is much like an onion with layers. The audience has to keep tabs on the family dynamic of the Warrens, the ghost plot, the typical skeptics of ghost and, of course, demons. All of the layers work well together, each individual part shines on its own but I can’t shake off the feeling that the movie runs a tad long.