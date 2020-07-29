Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' (review)

Last week, I reviewed the Christopher Reeves “Superman” movie. This week, I decided to jump forward in time to 2008 to watch Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight.”

This film is one of the rare occasions where the villain, in this case the Joker, played by the late Heath Ledger, is more compelling than the titular superhero Batman.

Thousands of reviews, blogs and YouTube videos have dissected this movie to its core, examining psychology, socio-economic class structures, police and the list goes on.

If you can think of a topic, I can guarantee there is a video essay out there exploring that subject in regards to “The Dark Knight.”

It will come as no surprise when I say that I have watched this movie countless times for different reasons.

Some viewings have me paying close attention to the joker and others have me examine the dynamic between Harvey Dent and Batman.

Heck, I even broke down the interrogation scene for a video production class in college.

Ledger’s performance as The Joker has ingrained itself into my mind as one of the best performances not just in any superhero movie, but in any movie in general.

Unfortunately, we will never know what role The Joker would have in the third film because Ledger passed away after the film was completed.

I watched an interview featuring Ledger talking about how he put himself into a dark place to get into character and while he produced a masterful performance it leaves me to wonder if it was worth it?

For me, this films leaps past the typical comic book movie boundaries and sets the tone that a superhero is actually far from perfection.