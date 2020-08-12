Eastern Nebraska Veterans' Home to expand

The Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home will undergo expansion to accommodate more veterans in the metro area.

Holden Armstrong, the communications director for the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs, said the home, which is currently at a 120 resident capacity, will expand with 30 additional skilled nursing beds, additional private area beds and will also include an adult daycare program for those not living in the home.

The adult day care program will serve 12 clients a day.

“We’re always looking forward to serving veterans and their families in new ways,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the home is currently in the preliminary phases of completion, so there isn't a tentative completion date; however, he said the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs will keep the community up-to-date with any new information as it comes.

Armstrong said it was important to expand on the Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home, considering there is a higher population of veterans in the metro area, compared to the other three homes in Norfolk, Scottsbluff and Kearney.

“There’s a need for additional veterans, and a waiting list,” he said. “The care people get is really above and beyond what you could expect, so it’s a testimony for us that people want to be in our homes.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.