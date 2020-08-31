The Rams run out onto their new turf field.
Rams junior Dylan Tatum runs past an Orange defender for a first down in last Friday's win over Beatrice.
Rams junior Rashad Madden shakes off a would be tackler. Madden ran for three touchdowns including a 72 yard run and a 71 yard run.
Gross Catholic sophomore Henry Teunissen rolls out during the third quarter of last Friday's 7-3 win over the Knights.
Sophomore Jackson Drake makes a big catch by the sideline that helped set up the Cougars for a touchdown on the first drive in the second half.
Cougar sophomore Jake Garcia runs by a Knight defender for a key first down in the third quarter.
The Cougar defense was a big reason for the team's victory last Friday as they owned the line of scrimmage.
Titan sophomore quarterback Brady Fitzpatrick celebrates after scoring Papio South's lone touchdown. The touchdown and two point conversion following, put the Titans up 11-7.
Titan senior Jackson Horn led the Titans in receiving as he caught four passes for 31 yards.
Monarch junior Lane McMillian intercepts a pass to seal the Monarchs win late in the fourth quarter. The Monarch defense forced four turnovers in this game.
Monarch junior Tyson Money runs down the sideline for a big return that set up a touchdown scoring drive for Papio.
Monarch senior Cole Price ran for three touchdowns in Friday's win over the Titans.
Jackson Alexander attempts to run his route Fridat at Gretna's home opener. Gretna woudl its first game of the season 30-7 over Lincoln Southwest.
Trevor Marshall fights off a tackle from the Lincoln Southwest deffense at Gretna's home opener Friday.
Bryce Volchek left, and Blayke Moore celebrate winning the game Friday over Licoln South West 30-7.
Gross Catholic 7 Mount Micheal Benedictine 3: The Cougars scored the lone touchdown of the game on the first drive of the second half and held on from there onward including a red zone stand in the final minute of the game to seal the deal.
The Cougars will head to Seward for their next game who
Ralston 38 Beatrice 27: In there first game on the new turf junior Rashad Madden scored three touchdowns to boost the Rams over the Orange. Two of Madden's rushing touchdowns were from 70 yards or further.
The Rams will now prepare for a road trip to Plattsmouth this Friday. The Blue Devils are coming off a 20-7 win over Blair.
Norfolk 21 Bellevue East 7: The Panthers scored a touchdown in the first three quarters to take early command and the Chieftain offense was never able to find a rhythm on offense.
Bellevue East will renew the rivalry with the Thunderbirds this next Friday at Bellevue West.
Gretna 30 Lincoln SW 7: After a scoreless first quarter and watching the Silverhawks score first the Dragons roared back by scoring the final 30 points of the game.
Zane Flores threw for two touchdowns while Jackson Alexander caught nine passes for 177 yards. Running back Trevor Marshall had 46 rush yards and 63 receiving yards and a touchdown, and threw for a touchdown as well.
The Dragons will play at Lincoln High next week for their first road test of the season.
Falls City 28 Platteview 18: Four turnovers plagued the Trojans as they fell to the Tigers on the road.
Notably, Cael Wichman ran for 110 yards on 14 carries, and the Trojans as a team ran for 307 yards.
