Gross Catholic 7 Mount Micheal Benedictine 3: The Cougars scored the lone touchdown of the game on the first drive of the second half and held on from there onward including a red zone stand in the final minute of the game to seal the deal.

The Cougars will head to Seward for their next game who

Ralston 38 Beatrice 27: In there first game on the new turf junior Rashad Madden scored three touchdowns to boost the Rams over the Orange. Two of Madden's rushing touchdowns were from 70 yards or further.

The Rams will now prepare for a road trip to Plattsmouth this Friday. The Blue Devils are coming off a 20-7 win over Blair.

Norfolk 21 Bellevue East 7: The Panthers scored a touchdown in the first three quarters to take early command and the Chieftain offense was never able to find a rhythm on offense.

Bellevue East will renew the rivalry with the Thunderbirds this next Friday at Bellevue West.

Gretna 30 Lincoln SW 7: After a scoreless first quarter and watching the Silverhawks score first the Dragons roared back by scoring the final 30 points of the game.

Zane Flores threw for two touchdowns while Jackson Alexander caught nine passes for 177 yards. Running back Trevor Marshall had 46 rush yards and 63 receiving yards and a touchdown, and threw for a touchdown as well.

The Dragons will play at Lincoln High next week for their first road test of the season.

Falls City 28 Platteview 18: Four turnovers plagued the Trojans as they fell to the Tigers on the road.

Notably, Cael Wichman ran for 110 yards on 14 carries, and the Trojans as a team ran for 307 yards.

