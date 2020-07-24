Antique Tractor Pull results

The annual Gretna Antique Tractor Pull was held July 11.
Many antique tractors took to the track — in the field off Gruenther Road just west of Village Square — for 163 hooks.
Stock Class
3000-lb: First, Dave Fischer, 1952 John Deere MT, 136’ 11”
3500-lb: First, Matt Tvrdy, 1950 Allis Chalmers WD, 244’ 7”; Second, Sherman Wilshusen, 1952 Oliver 66, 206’ 3”; Third, Matt White, 1950 IH C, 164’ 5”
4000-lb: First, Jacob Warm, 1942 John Deere A, 289’ 2”; Second, David Ruwe, 1951 Minneapolis Moline Z, 264’ 0”; Third, Matt Tvrdy, 1950 Allis Chalmers WD, 262’ 11”
4500-lb: First, Jacob Warm, 1942 John Deere A, 212’1”; Second, David Ruwe, 1951 Minneapolis Moline Z, 199’11”; Third, Matt Tvrdy, 1950 Allis Chalmers WD 188’ 3”
5000-lb: First, Rich Braesch, 1951 John Deere A, 233’ 7”; Second, Jeremy Morris, 1941 Farmall M, 232’ 6”; Third, Cody Morris, 1944 Farmall M, 229’ 8”
5500-lb: First, David Ruwe, 1949 Minneapolis Moline U, 234’ 9”; Second, Rich Braesch, Jr. 1953 Farmall Super M, 224’ 8”; Third, Cody Morris, 1944 Farmall M, 2126’ 1”
6000-lb: First, Jason Novoty, 1953 IH Super M, 240’ 11”; Second, David Ruwe, 1949 Minneapolis Moline U, 235’ 8”; Third, Pat Tvrdy, 1952 John Deere A, 234’ 5”
6500-lb: First, Matt Tvrdy, 1952 John Deere A, 243’ 0”; Second, Tony Rosentreader,1954 IHC 400, 240’ 11”; Third, Laura Fischer, 1953 John Deere 60, 236’ 10”
7000-lb: First, Dave Fischer, 1951 John Deere G, 220’ 2”; Second, Cliff Poessnecker, 1957 John Deere 620, 215’ 11”; Third, Laura Fischer, 1953 John Deere 60, 210’ 2”
7500-lb: First, Noah Hogberg, 1957 John Deere 720, 232’ 1”; Second, Dave Fischer, 1951 John Deere G, 228’ 8”; Third, Cliff Poessnecker, 1957 John Deere 620, 219’ 9”
8000-lb: First, Nate Hogberg, 1957 John Deere 720, 235’ 0”; Second, Eric Rosenboom, 1958 IH 560, 230’ 8”; Third, Dave Fischer, 1951 John Deere G, 228’ 6”
8500-lb: First, Nate Hogberg, 1957 John Deere 720, 237’ 5”; Second, Cliff Poessnecker, 1958 John Deere 720, 229’ 1”
9000-lb: First, Cliff Poessnecker, 1958 John Deere 720, 234’ 11”
9500-lb: First, Cliff Poessnecker, 1958 John Deere 720, 213’ 6”
Classic Class
4000-lb: First, Ron Brabec, 1936 Allis Chalmers WC, 285’ 3”; Second, Bill Giese, 1951 Allis Chalmers WD, 266’ 8”; Third, Pat Tvrdy, 1950 Allis Chalmers WD, 261’ 6”
4500-lb: First, Jared Dather, 1938 John Deere A, 227’ 9”; Second, Mike Siemek, 1956 Oliver Super 88, 226’ 1”; Third, Dan Tworek, 1936 John Deere A, 221’ 9”
5000-lb: First, Mike Siemek, 1956 Oliver Super 88, 232’ 6”; Second, Jared Dather, 1938 John Deere A, 229’ 1”; Third, John Dather, 1943 John Deere A, 226’ 4”
5500-lb: First, Jeff Brabec, 1949 John Deere G, 241’ 0”; Second, Dan Tworek, 1936 John Deere A, 235’ 2”; Third, Jeffrey Pokorny, 1951 Massey 44, 234’ 8”
6000-lb: First, Jake Parkman, 1950 Case LA, 257’ 5”; Second, Nick Reincke, 1953 John Deere G, 254’ 2”; Third, Travis Alexander, 1957 Farmall 350, 251’ 0”
6500-lb: First, Jeff Brabec, 1949 John Deere G, 230’ 8”; Second, Nick Reincke, 1953 John Deere G, 228’ 3”; Third, Travis Alexander, 1957 Farmall 350, 208’ 1”
7000-lb: First, Paul Reincke, 1959 John Deere 730, 231’ 1”; Second, Dave Fischer, 1957 John Deere 720, 219’ 5”
7500-lb: First, Paul Reincke, 1959 John Deere 730, 235’ 3”; Second, Jennifer Janssen, 1957 John Deere 720, 235’ 1”; Third, Ron Bergmann, 1962 John Deere 4010, 231’ 0”
8000-lb: First, Laura Fischer, 1957 John Deere 720, 239’ 8”; Second, Paul Reincke, 1959 John Deere 730, 238’ 6”; Third, Jennifer Janssen, 1957. John Deere 720, 235’ 5”
8500-lb: First, Rich Braesch, 1957 John Deere 720, 239’ 8”, Second, Paul Reincke, 1959 John Deere 730, 239’ 5”, Third, Ron Bergmann, 1962 John Deere 4010, 237’ 9”
Open Class
4000-lb: First, Dale Nelson, 1955 IHC 300, 246’ 4”; Second, Ron Bergmann, 1939 John Deere A, 245’ 11”; Third, Sherman Wilshusen, 1958 Oliver Super 55, 233’ 5”
4500-lb: First, Terry Valcan, 1955 Minneapolis Moline UB, 265’ 4”; Second, Tad Warm, 1938 John Deere A, 261’ 9”; Third, Ron Bergmann, 1939 John Deere A, 260’ 8”
5000-lb; First, Grant Grossnicklaus, 1956 Case 400, 254’ 10”; Second, Terry Valcan, 1955 Minneapolis Moline UB, 253’ 1”; Third, Mark Mcvay, 1946 Farmall M, 234’ 10”
5500-lb: First, Grant Grossnicklaus, 1956 Case 400, 259’ 1”; Second, Mike Alexander, 1953 Farmall Super M, 258’ 6”; Third, Mark Mcvay, 1946 Farmall M, 254’ 11”
6000-lb: First, Grant Grossnicklaus, 1956 Case 400, 289’ 3”; Second, Mark Mcvay, 1946 Farmall M, 265’ 5”; Third, Mike Alexander, 1953 Farmall Super M, 263’ 9”
6500-lb: First, Jerry Hoffmann, 1952 Minneapolis Moline G, 243’ 4”; Second, Mike Alexander, 1953 Farmall Super M, 236’ 7”
7500-lb: First, Jerry Hoffmann, 1952 Minneapolis Moline G, 240’ 7”
Open Class Shoot-Out Winner
4250-lb: Ron Bergmann, 1939 John Deere A, 263’ 7”
