Boyland appointed as new chief deputy election commissioner

Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl recently appointed Michelle Boyland as chief deputy election commissioner, according to information provided by her office.

Boyland is taking over for Deb Davis, who retired July 1 after 10 years of service. Boyland will serve for the remainder of Davis’ four-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.

“I cannot thank Deb Davis enough for her service over the last 10 years, and I wish her to the best in her retirement, “Andahl said through a provided statement.

By state statute, the election commissioner must appoint a chief deputy from a different political party. Andahl, who was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, is a Republican. Both the Democratic and Libertarian parties submitted three nominations prior to Andahl making her final appointment.

Boyland, a Democrat from Bellevue, was sworn in July 6.

“We did interviews with the top choice put forward by each party, and in talking with Michelle and learning her experience in the community, we thought that she would be a great candidate to come in and join our team,” Andahl said during an interview with the Bellevue Leader.

“We look forward to many years of working together to serve the voters of Sarpy County.”