Bullington publishes book, promotes online community

Gretna woman Jenny Bullington’s desire to promote hope and healing pushed her to publish recently released “Unbeatable Spirit.”

A book of survival and resilience, “Unbeatable Spirit” offers trauma-informed coaching on healing through its workbook pages and encouraging real-life stories of irrepressible women.

“I wrote a book about my experience surviving domestic violence, bullying as a child, and I also included stories from other women,” Bullington said. “I tried to provide a variety of backgrounds.”

The objective: to spread awareness of the different issues that people face, particularly those that women experience.

“I wanted to put my story in one place,” she said. “I’ve been through some really hard things, but I refused to give up. I just want to put myself out there in the community and compile it all in one place, so people can say, ‘If she can get through all that, some of those really hard things, then maybe I can too.’”

Bullington said her “ultimate goal” is to inspire, to let people know that they’re not alone and that others have experienced what they’re going through and have emerged stronger.