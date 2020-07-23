Bullington publishes book, promotes online community

Gretna woman Jenny Bullington’s desire to promote hope and healing pushed her to publish recently released “Unbeatable Spirit.”
A book of survival and resilience, “Unbeatable Spirit” offers trauma-informed coaching on healing through its workbook pages and encouraging real-life stories of irrepressible women.
“I wrote a book about my experience surviving domestic violence, bullying as a child, and I also included stories from other women,” Bullington said. “I tried to provide a variety of backgrounds.”
The objective: to spread awareness of the different issues that people face, particularly those that women experience.
“I wanted to put my story in one place,” she said. “I’ve been through some really hard things, but I refused to give up. I just want to put myself out there in the community and compile it all in one place, so people can say, ‘If she can get through all that, some of those really hard things, then maybe I can too.’”
Bullington said her “ultimate goal” is to inspire, to let people know that they’re not alone and that others have experienced what they’re going through and have emerged stronger.
Growing up on a farm in Iowa, Bullington lives in Gretna with her husband and their six children. She is a board member of Survivors Rising, a nonprofit that connects victims of domestic violence with resources, often speaking and meeting with the Legislature to testify on bills that pertain to survivors of domestic violence.
Earning her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University, Bullington earned a master’s degree from Pacific Oaks College, where she studied human development. She is a certified transformation life coach.
The book is a first step for Bullington, who has also created an online community as an extension of the ideas explored in the text.
“I’ve created a space that goes beyond the book so that it can evolve and hopefully stay relevant to today’s issues,” Bullington said. “I’m trying to create an online community where people feel safe.
“Ultimately, I hope to fill the gap in services for survivors of violence in the ‘post-crisis period.’”
A blog and podcasts on Bullington’s website offer encouragement and ideas for self care, as well as information on the various issues that women face in today’s world.
“The hope is just that people can continue to heal,” Bullington said. “It’s okay to be in a space where you don’t feel okay. We are a community where everyone is welcome and would love for people to be a part... to seek out some extra encouragement or ideas on how to keep working forward.
“I just want people to know there’s a space they can go for hope right now.”
“Unbeatable Spirit” is available on Amazon. For more information, or to access the online community, visit unbeatable-spirit.com.
