City Council Digest

At its July 21 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2069, repairs and maintenance of water service lines outlining property owner’s responsibility. The ordinance does not change the owner’s responsibility, but rather gives property owner some rights to get their system repaired, but also gives the city the authority to repair the service is the property doesn’t do the work and vehicles to charge it back to the property owner.

• Approved and adopted a resolution approving a moratorium on acting upon applications for any permits, zoning changes or zoning approvals for any proposed power generation and solar plants and associated facilities. This is a temporary moratorium until city code updates are finalized.

• Approved the Tiburon sub-basin phase 3 interceptor sewer agreement and regional lift station project.

• Approved the subdivision agreement, sewer connection agreement and HOA maintenance agreement for Harvest Hills phase 2 (SID 337), lots 66 through 166 and Outlots C through G.

• Approved a sewer rate reduction request.