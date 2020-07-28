City Council Digest

At its July 21 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2069, repairs and maintenance of water service lines outlining property owner’s responsibility. The ordinance does not change the owner’s responsibility, but rather gives property owner some rights to get their system repaired, but also gives the city the authority to repair the service is the property doesn’t do the work and vehicles to charge it back to the property owner.
• Approved and adopted a resolution approving a moratorium on acting upon applications for any permits, zoning changes or zoning approvals for any proposed power generation and solar plants and associated facilities. This is a temporary moratorium until city code updates are finalized.
• Approved the Tiburon sub-basin phase 3 interceptor sewer agreement and regional lift station project.
• Approved the subdivision agreement, sewer connection agreement and HOA maintenance agreement for Harvest Hills phase 2 (SID 337), lots 66 through 166 and Outlots C through G.
• Approved a sewer rate reduction request.
• Ratified all actions taken by the Mayor and Gretna City Council during the April 7, April 21, May 19, June 2 and June 16 council meetings, which were held via electronic and telephone conference pursuant to the Governor’s orders.
• Approved an agreement with the developer regarding Nebraska Crossing Drive improvements. This agreement will allow parking stalls be installed by Nebraska Crossing, to be inspected by the city, on the city’s right-of-way.
• Approved an interlocal agreement and interceptor sewer connection and wastewater service agreement between the City of Gretna and Tiburon Ridge commercial subdivision (SID 278), Lots 1 through 16 and Outlots A through H.
• Approved a time extension and $246,369.15 pay request to Compass Utility LLC. for the downtown streetscape improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $278,690.89 to Kersten Construction Inc. for Hidden Hollow and Harvest Hills (phase 1) water main improvements (SID 337.)
• Approved a time extension and pay request of $231,908.40 to TJ Osborn Construction Inc. for the Buffalo Creek force main phase 2 (I-80 undercrossing) and phase 3.
• Approved a time extension to NMC Cat Power Systems for Buffalo Creek phase 3 Nebraska Crossing pumping station standby generator.
• Reviewed bids for the Capehart Road paving, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water main improvements, and awarded the sewer/water contract to Van Kirk Bros Contracting and the paving contract to Compass Utility LLC.
• Approved an interlocal agreement amendment between the City of Gretna and Rural Fire District.
The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!