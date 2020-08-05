You are the owner of this article.
Cobalt Credit Union breaks ground on Gretna branch

Cobalt Credit Union breaks ground on Gretna branch

From left, Tony Fucinaro, MCL Construction Senior Vice President; Julia Cronin-Gilmore, Cobalt Board of Directors Chairperson; Gail DeBoer, Cobalt President and CEO; Gretna Mayor Jim Timmerman, and Matthew DeBoer, HDR Vice President Managing Principal, break ground July 29 at the new Cobalt Credit Union location in Gretna.

 Photo by Rachel George

Cobalt Credit Union broke ground July 29 on what will soon be its newest branch location and its first in Gretna, located along Highway 6 near Bryan Street.

Cobalt President and CEO Gail DeBoer was joined by Gretna Mayor Jim Timmerman and many members of the Cobalt and Gretna communities for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“We are very excited to better serve the Gretna community with this new branch,” DeBoer said. “We have many members in Gretna already and it is wonderful to provide that convenience for them and future members.”

The 3,400-square-foot branch — expected to open in the spring of 2021 — will feature a drive through Interactive Teller Machine, which will provide face-to-face banking assistance using live video technology.

