Cobalt Credit Union breaks ground on Gretna branch

Cobalt Credit Union broke ground July 29 on what will soon be its newest branch location and its first in Gretna, located along Highway 6 near Bryan Street.

Cobalt President and CEO Gail DeBoer was joined by Gretna Mayor Jim Timmerman and many members of the Cobalt and Gretna communities for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“We are very excited to better serve the Gretna community with this new branch,” DeBoer said. “We have many members in Gretna already and it is wonderful to provide that convenience for them and future members.”

The 3,400-square-foot branch — expected to open in the spring of 2021 — will feature a drive through Interactive Teller Machine, which will provide face-to-face banking assistance using live video technology.

