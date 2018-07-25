Children residing in the Lincoln Place neighborhood will soon have plenty of new play space. The Sanitary Improvement District’s park improvement plan was approved last week by the Gretna City Council.
The plan will see the land originally set aside for the subdivision’s park area fully developed. Additions include a non-competitive baseball field, construction of a picnic shelter and trail system, 35 parking stalls and plenty of green space.
“Plans started shortly before the city was looking at annexation,” said John Fullenkamp, Lincoln Place’s attorney. “Taxes had gone down and there was nice development in Lincoln Place. It seemed like the right time to do it.
“That’s a nearly 10-acre piece of property that was a big open field. The district board wanted to develop that responsibly over time for the benefit of the neighborhood.”
The project is estimated to cost nearly $542,000.
“We’re just happy the council approved this and it’s going forward,” Fullenkamp said. “They’re very excited to start it.”
Also at the July 17 meeting, the Gretna City Council took the following action:
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a change of zone request from I-1 light industrial to GC general commercial for Lots 9 and 10 of Burlington Park at Gretna Station, generally located at 200th Street and Hampton Drive. The 9.06 acres is adjacent to a general commercial lot and is being eyed as a future site for Journey Church, which currently hosts services at Gretna Middle School. The church will need to obtain a conditional use permit to operate at the site.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary plat for a subdivision to be known as Harvest Hills. The subdivision would include 181 lots and seven outlots. Generally located at the northeast corner of South 192nd Street and Schram Road, the land is currently undeveloped and being used for farming purposes. Proposed by McCune Development LLC., the subdivision would includes homes in the $300,000 to $400,000 range.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a change of zone from TA transitional agriculture to R-2 medium density residential for the same land proposed for the Harvest Hills subdivision, generally located at the northeast corner of South 192nd Street and Schram Road.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary plat for a subdivision to be known as Hidden Hollow, generally located at the southeast corner of South 192nd Street and Highway 370. The subdivision would include 118 lots and 12 outlots on land currently undeveloped and being used for farming purposes. Proposed by McCune Development LLC., the subdivision would includes homes in the $500,000 to $600,000 range, as well as those in the range of $700,000 to $1 million.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a change of zone from TA transitional agriculture to R2 medium density residential for the same land proposed for the Hidden Hollow subdivision, generally located at the southeast corner of South 192nd Street and Highway 370.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2025, rezoning to neighborhood commercial Lot B4C1 in the northwest quarter of S36, T14N, R10E, City of Gretna, Sarpy County, Neb.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2026, rezoning to R-2 medium density residential the Lakeview subdivision Lots 1-193 and Outlots A-J.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2027, amending zoning regulations 8.18.03 (A)(2) and (C)(3) regarding dog day care facilities and allowing overnight boarding and play areas.
• Approved Resolution 7-18 (2), approving the Sarpy County Sewer Agency 2018-2019 budget.
• Approved a bid for the P350 Flexitrack Package (Sewer Line Camera System.) The system will help address continued sewer problems more accurately and quickly. Public Works has already budgeted money for the project.
• Approved a sewer rate reduction request for Jeff McCord, 429 Sherwood Drive.
• Approved event reservation and event agreement for the Nebraska Balloon and Wine Festival Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 in Leo Royal Park. The package included waiver of alcohol restriction for the event subject to a proper liquor license and compliance with state law requirements, extending park closing to midnight, waiving the municipal code sound and noise restrictions for bands in the park, allowing the sale of goods and/or services in the park, and accepting the company’s insurance policy.
• Approved a progress payment of $137,028.31 for the new Public Works building.
• Approved a Fields at Gretna master plan east side study contract with JEO Consulting.
• Discussed possible issues with fireworks being shot off at illegal and/or inconvenient times.
The next regular City Council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. For agendas and past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.