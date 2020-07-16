Summer is in full swing at the Gretna Public Library.
Though the buildings remain closed to the public, the library has explored ways to continue offering its services.
Last week, library staff released numbers related to its circulation and events since its March 16 closure.
Since its closure, the library has loan 6,280 ebooks and audiobooks, welcomed 244 new library patrons, created 34 virtual programs and answered 928 reference questions.
The numbers will be updated weekly.
GPL kicked off a curbside pickup service in June, allowing it to circulate more than 1,300 items as of last week.
Curbside pickup service hours were expanded for July.
“We had initially just wanted to see how curbside service would be utilized here in June, and based on all of the positive feedback and usage we’ve tracked, we knew adding more hours and variations of when we offer the service would be very well-received,” said Krissy Reed, Gretna Public Library director.
Curbside pickup hours are now Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.
Interested patrons can log into the Gretna Public Library card catalog online or call the library for help. The service is available to those who have a library card.
The summer learning program — well underway — was moved to a digital platform this year.
“A digital platform isn’t how we initially were planning to do things, however, we have actually had a lot of great feedback from the community who have appreciated the efforts of making a program their families look forward to each year, still take place despite the circumstances,” Reed said.
Summer reading participants track their reading hours online through READSquared. Storytimes, escape rooms and other events are also offered digitally through Facebook Live and similar avenues.
In a normal year, summer reading registration is closer to 700. This year, nearly 500 participants are registered online.
“For a first attempt at something like this, we truly couldn’t be more pleased,” Reed said. “Because people have really done well acclimating to a digital platform for tracking their reading during the summer, we plan to make this method an option in future summers. Going paper-’light’ is actually of goal of ours as a library and not printing so many paper copies of our booklets this year was a positive thing to come out of this situation.”
Improvements have also been made at the library, though a reopening date is still uncertain.
An outdoor shade was recently installed at the Gretna Children’s Library, something library staff included in its budget for this year.
“We wanted to have something in place to shade the bench area that is outside at the Children’s Library, so that we can utilize it more for outside storytimes and activities,” Reed said. “An ash tree was previously in that location, but needed to be removed this past year due to the emerald ash borer.
“The new shade is meant to symbolize a tree with its brown structure and bright green shade covering. Paired with the Downtown Revitalization Project, we think that that area will be a really wonderful place for library users and just passersby to enjoy time outside. We’re very pleased with how it turned out!”
The library also offers its online services to the greater community — including those who do not possess a library card — while buildings remain closed. Staff continue to set out the book cart at the main library on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The cart is stocked with items from the library’s book sale and is open to the entire community,not just those who have a library card. The library asks that these books not be returned. As of last week, nearly 1,400 community members had received free books through the service.