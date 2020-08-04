Falling Waters Elementary to open Aug. 24

With most area students returning to the classroom on Aug. 13, students attending Gretna Public Schools’ newest elementary will see a delayed return.

Falling Waters Elementary School — the district’s sixth elementary, under construction about a half-mile north of 196th and Harrison streets — will open Aug. 24.

This is the first year that a building opening has been delayed past the school start date.

“The teachers will work with them (students) throughout the year,” said Superintendent Rich Beran. “Through time, they’ll catch up with the other students.”

Once open, work will continue to get the building fully functional.

The kitchen, if not ready on Aug. 24, is expected to open shortly thereafter. If not ready, food will be brought in from other buildings. The cafeteria will be ready for student use.

The school’s gymnasium is expected to take a bit longer, meaning students will complete physical education classes outdoors until it is ready. If weather issues arise, yoga and similar exercises can be implemented in the classroom. Music classes could also be moved to in the classroom or on the stage until the music room is ready.

“It’s just one thing we have to deal with,” Beran said. “We’re working to get kids in as soon as we can and make it safe.”

