GPS food managers 100% certified

All members of the Gretna Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services management team are now certified through the School Nutrition Association.

When Sharon Schaefer took over as FANS director in 2018, 100% certification was a goal of hers.

“I asked managers to achieve Level 1 by May 2021,” she said. “Due to COVID-19 changing our service style, I asked them to pursue Level 1 by May 2020 and it actually happened.

“Not only that, but we have many that achieved higher levels.”

Cheryl Withers was among staff who recently reached Level 4, participating in online education courses and webinars to earn her certification, also attending the Nebraska School Nutrition Association conference annually to obtain CEUs (continuing education units) that go toward certification levels.

“I completed a wide range of courses such as, food safety, food allergies in school nutrition programs, culinary skills and even human resources,” Withers said. “I found the human resources courses to be interesting and more importantly, the most useful in operating my own kitchen.