GPS releases more back-to-school details

Gretna Public Schools announced last week its general protocols for the return to school Aug. 13.

Thermal temperature checks will take place upon entering the building and guest visits will be limited. Increased cleaning and sanitation efforts will be utilized.

In the classroom, students will be social distanced as much as possible. Students wearing masks may be seated near other students wearing masks.

Five cloth masks will be provided to each student, though they are able to use their own masks. Dress-code compliance applies to masks, meaning no inappropriate messages are allowed on masks.

Students will be given mask breaks throughout the day.

Masks will be required on buses.

The cafeteria will observe social distancing and staggered eating schedules. Salad bars will be removed. Students will be allowed to bring lunches from home but are not allowed to share food. Sanitizer stations will be readily available throughout the cafeteria.

Building-specific information will be provided to families by school principals.