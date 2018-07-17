Gretna Public Schools will join metro area school districts in kicking off its #BeKind initiative for the 2018–19 school year.
Focused primarily on kindness, the idea was brought to the area by Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin who heard about a similar campaign happening in another state. That district was dealing with a lot of student suicides, prompting creation of a kindness campaign and working with city and school officials alike to make it work.
Though the effort is districtwide, a lot of the campaign efforts will be focused specificially at the building level.
“There will be things in place districtwide like staff T-shirts for all staff — bus drivers, teachers, custodians, everybody,”said Travis Lightle, GPS Director of Student Services. “There will be banners put up in all the buildings and letters will be sent out to parents.”
Ralston Public Schools Superintendent Mark Adler and his wife Joni will speak to students at both the middle and high school levels. The Adlers’ son Reid committed suicide at age 15 in early 2016.
Kyler Erickson, who found himself feet away from a gunman inside Millard South High School in 2011, will also share his experience.
All elementary schools will read “Save Me a Seat” by Sarah Weeks during the annual One School, One Book program. The story focuses on two students: one who is new to the school and country, and another who is facing a bully.
“There are a lot of kindness themes throughout that and that will also be our author visit this year,” Lightle said.
Lightle said program coordinators have met with school counselors and care club counselors to work on the program and will continue those meetings throughout the school year.
“Obviously social media is a large aspect of this,” he said. “The main goal is just making sure we’re teaching kindness, whether that’s face to face or more importantly, over a screen. Sometimes there, kindness and empathy get lost.”