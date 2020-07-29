Gretna Days 2020
Related to this story
Most Popular
A mask designed by Rebecca McCorkindale, Gretna Public Library assistant director, is raising money for a cause she believes in.
The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce has named Travis Mayer its 2020 Citizen of the Year.
The Gretna Days celebration returns for its 60th year this weekend, though the festivities look dramatically different than years past.
At its July 21 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
The fall return to school was addressed in a letter emailed today to Gretna Public Schools families.
The Don Simonin 32nd annual Knights of Columbus 4-person Scramble will be held Aug. 8 at Ashland Golf Club, 16119 Highway 6.
Gretna woman Jenny Bullington’s desire to promote hope and healing pushed her to publish recently released “Unbeatable Spirit.”
At its July 13 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
The annual Gretna Antique Tractor Pull was held July 11.