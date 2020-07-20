Gretna Days returns for 60th year, modified celebration

Each day from July 24 to July 26, post the best caption in the comments section of the picture posted to the Gretna Days Foundation’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Prize goes to the best caption each day. Entries due by 6 p.m. the day of the post with winners announced that evening.

Business-sponsored events

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Gretna Days Cruise on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The route will begin at Gretna Elementary School, running south to 216th Street and following 216th to Lincoln Road, going east on Lincoln Road to the Leo Royal soccer fields. The route will flip around at the park, going west on Lincoln to 216th and looping back to turn around at the elementary school. Organizations and community members will both drive the route, passing each other as many times as they remain in the loop. The American Legion Riders will head things off, with smaller groups invited to just show up in their decorated vehicles. Gretna High School’s Class of 2020 is also invited to decorate their cars and join the cruise. People may come and go at any time but must remain in their vehicles.