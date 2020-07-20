Gretna Days returns for 60th year, modified celebration

The Gretna Days celebration returns for its 60th year this weekend, though the festivities look dramatically different than years past.
The possible health risk of large gatherings has prompted the cancellation of the carnival golf tournament, dance/beer garden, high school pool party, Sunday picnic and more.
“With many of the events we classically sponsored not able to work under the current directed health measures, we decided to go in a different direction,” said Brad Stauffer, Gretna Days Foundation president. “We still wanted to find ways to give back to the community, even if we couldn’t in the typical ways for the safety of the community.”
This year, Gretna Days will again kick off with the annual fireworks show, set for Friday around 9:45 p.m. The fireworks will be set off from a new location this year, northwest of Leo Royal Park.
Aside from the traditional fireworks show, most Gretna Days events this year are new.
Additions include many contests that people are able to participate in.
A Yard Decorating Contest invites residents to compete for a $500 cash prize in three categories: Christmas in July, Create a Dragon and 60th Anniversary Gretna Days Float.
“I think the house decorating contest will be really neat,” Stauffer said. “People can drive around and look at them and kind of come together as a community to see what people come up with.”
The Gretna Days Foundation is giving away about $8,000 in cash or prizes during this year’s event.
Other contests include Driveway Chalk Art, Kids Coloring Contest, Dress Up Contest, online raffles and more. Some contests are all ages while some are just for children.
“We tried to do a little mixture of everything, something that would encompass the whole family,” Stauffer said.
Many contests require people to use social media to submit their entries.
“We know people are struggling a little bit this year finding something to do, so we tried to come up with some fun ideas people could do at home, but still participate,” Stauffer said.
“Our main goal is always to give back to the community. Rather than canceling things and just skipping to next year, we really wanted to do something for the community.”
A virtual craft fair will also be held and the Gretna Days Foundation is collecting photos for a video that will showcase Gretna Days over the years.
The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce has reworked its annual parade into a Gretna Days Cruise, set for Saturday.
“We all would have liked to have a regular event this year and want to let people know we’re already starting to plan for next year,” Stauffer said. “We’ll be back bigger and maybe better than ever next year.”
For more information on the Gretna Days contests and events, visit gretnadays.com.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
For more, or updated information, visit gretnadays.com.
Gretna Days Foundation events
Online Raffle
An online raffle kicked off July 6. Organizers asked the public to post past Gretna Days photos on the Foundation’s Facebook and Twitter posts, or to tag them on Instagram. The photos will be used to create a video celebrating 60 years of Gretna Days. Each photo represented an entry into the drawing, with entires due July 21. Winners will be announced on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram throughout Gretna Days weekend.
Virtual Craft Show
A Facebook group has been created for the “Gretna Days Virtual Craft Show.” Craft show vendors will showcase their items through postings in the group, inviting people to shop virtually throughout the weekend. More information to come at gretnadays.com.
Kids Balloon-Powered LEGO Car Races
Beginning July 20, children are invited to build and race thier own balloon-powered LEGO car at home. Any LEGO car is acceptable but must be made of LEGOs. Participants must use a 12-inc balloon. One video per entrant should be posted, including the car moving and final disntace in the comments sectionf of the Facebook or Twitter post, or tag @gretnadaysfoundation on Instagram. All entries must be posted by noon on July 25. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded.
Kids Fork Tower Challenge
Beginning July 20, entrants are invited to stack a fork tower as high as possible. One video per entrant can be posted in the comments section of the Facebook or Twitter post, or tag @gretnadaysfoundation on Instagram. Video should show fork tower standing for at least 15 second by itself. Measurement of the height of the tower should be provided in the comment. No glue. First and second place prizes will be awarded.
Dress Up Contest
Beginning July 20, post a picture or video of your wacky outfit or best look-alike outfit in the corresponding comments section on Facebook or Twitter or tag @gretnadaysfoundation on Instagram. One per entrant. All entires must be in by July 24 at 6 p.m. All ages categories are Wacky Dress and Best Look Alike (must include the person you are trying to look like.) Middle schoolers and high schoolers may also submit to Face Paint and Best Makeup Art categories.
Yard Decorating Contest
Beginning July 20, post a picture or video of your decorated home and your address in the comments section of Facebook or Twitter or tag @gretnadaysfoundation Instagram. Entries are due by noon on July 25. Entry must include address. There will be one $500 cash prize in each category: Christmas in July, Create a Dragon and 60th Anniversary Gretna Days Yard Float.
Driveway Chalk Art Contest
Beginning July 20, post a picture or video of your best driveway chalk art commemorating the 60th annual Gretna Days in the comments section of the Facebook or Twitter post or tag @gretnadaysfoundation on Instagram. One submission per family. Entries must be posted by noon on July 25. Entries should be a photo or video with the names of participants and title of the art. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.
Kids Coloring Contest
Post a completed picture of the coloring sheet on the Gretna Days Foundation scoial media post or tag on Instagram. In the post, include name and age of the entrant. One entry per person. A link to the coloring sheet is available at gretnadays.com. All entries must be received by noon on July 25. First, second and third will be awarded in Grades K-2 and Grades 3-5 categories. First and second place awards will be awarded in Most Realistic and Most Creative categories, open to middle- and high-schoolers.
How Many in the Jar?
Each day from July 24 to July 26 at 8 a.m., the Gretna Days Foundation will post a video of a jar filled with items: Swedish Fish on Friday, M&M’s on Saturday and Tootsie Rolls on Saturday. Comment your guess on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Entries will be due by 6 p.m. that day with the winner announced each evening.
Caption Contest
Each day from July 24 to July 26, post the best caption in the comments section of the picture posted to the Gretna Days Foundation’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Prize goes to the best caption each day. Entries due by 6 p.m. the day of the post with winners announced that evening.
Business-sponsored events
Gretna Days Cruise
The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Gretna Days Cruise on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The route will begin at Gretna Elementary School, running south to 216th Street and following 216th to Lincoln Road, going east on Lincoln Road to the Leo Royal soccer fields. The route will flip around at the park, going west on Lincoln to 216th and looping back to turn around at the elementary school. Organizations and community members will both drive the route, passing each other as many times as they remain in the loop. The American Legion Riders will head things off, with smaller groups invited to just show up in their decorated vehicles. Gretna High School’s Class of 2020 is also invited to decorate their cars and join the cruise. People may come and go at any time but must remain in their vehicles.
Garden Tractor Pull
F&M Bank, Transportation Specialists Limited Inc. and Ty’s Outdoor Power will sponsor the annual Garden Tractor Pull on July 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Village Square. Classes and rules can be found at wigtpulling.com. Must have working kill switch and wheelie bars to compete. A club tractor is available for anyone to pull if they do not have one of their own. Weigh in an registration opens at 11 a.m. and pulling starts at 1 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!