Hingorani joins FEMA Youth Preparedness Council

A local teen is taking a hand in emergency management on a national level, all before she graduates high school.

Amanda Hingorani of Gretna is among six new members selected to join the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Youth Preparedness Council.

Hingorani will represent FEMA Region 7, comprised of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri.

“I think that it’s important that youth know that even though you come from a place like Gretna, such a small community, it’s important to get your voice heard and it is possible for you to work on things on a national scale,” she said.

The council — made up of 15 members representing 13 states and territories — was created in 2012 to unite young leaders from across the country in supporting disaster preparedness both nationally and locally. Council members are selected based on their dedication to public service, community involvement and potential to expand their impact as national supporters for youth preparedness.

“Being a member is a two-year commitment,” Hingorani said. “During those two years, it’s an experience for you to collaborate with other youth to work on solutions or take steps toward solutions to man-made disasters and natural disasters, and to act as a resource in your local community as well as on a national scale.”

The youth meet annually at a summit in Washington, D.C., though current events have moved this year’s event to a virtual platform.

“Right now, we’ve just got introduced and just heard about our acceptance,” Hingorani said. “I’ve recently contacted a returning member and told them I want to take necessary steps toward the implementation of a more thorough training and high school curriculum across the Unite States, due to lack of knowledge among youth regarding medical emergencies and the steps they can take before a medical professional arrives.”