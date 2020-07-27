Hundreds of librarian's mask design sold online

More were printed, selling out again July 16.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “I love being able to put our little library on the map. It’s a real honor. I’m so grateful to be so supported by both our Library Director Krissy Reed and by the City. To have their support is always nice and appreciated.”

Ten percent of each mask sale with McCorkindale’s design is being donated to EveryLibrary, a national political action committee for libraries that helps them secure funding.

“We have been large supporters of libraries for years,” said Mike Draper, owner of RAYGUN.

Draper said that more than 300 masks displaying McCorkindale’s design have been sold at this point. Another 200 were expected to be printed this week and to remain steadily available online, as well as at a new RAYGUN location expected to open in downtown Omaha near the end of July.

“It’s pretty awesome,” McCorkindale said. “I know that word gets thrown around a lot, but it just means a lot. I know my response — seeing ‘My mask protects my community’ — how it resonated with me. It’s incredibly gratifying to know that others felt the same way, enough to put it on their face.”