Knights golf fundraiser set for Aug. 8

The Don Simonin 32nd annual Knights of Columbus 4-person Scramble will be held Aug. 8 at Ashland Golf Club, 16119 Highway 6.

Featuring 18 holes of golf, the scramble begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Registration table will open at 7 a.m.

Cost is $300 per team and includes morning coffee and donuts, holf, cart, homemade barbecue lunch, cash and prizes.

To reserve team entry, complete an entry form, write a check to the Knight of Columbus and mail to Knight of Columbus, Council #10047, P.O. Box 177, Gretna NE 68028.

Contact Nate Dickes at 402-416-9599 or Kevin Weber at 402-630-7877 with questions.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Gretna Knights of Columbus Council #10047 at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.