Knights golf fundraiser set for Aug. 8

The Don Simonin 32nd annual Knights of Columbus 4-person Scramble will be held Aug. 8 at Ashland Golf Club, 16119 Highway 6.
Featuring 18 holes of golf, the scramble begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration table will open at 7 a.m.
Cost is $300 per team and includes morning coffee and donuts, holf, cart, homemade barbecue lunch, cash and prizes.
To reserve team entry, complete an entry form, write a check to the Knight of Columbus and mail to Knight of Columbus, Council #10047, P.O. Box 177, Gretna NE 68028.
Contact Nate Dickes at 402-416-9599 or Kevin Weber at 402-630-7877 with questions.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the Gretna Knights of Columbus Council #10047 at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
