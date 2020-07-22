Mayer named Citizen of the Year

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce has named Travis Mayer its 2020 Citizen of the Year.
The Chamber presents the award annually during Gretna Days as recognition of an dedicated member of the Gretna community.
Mayer moved to Gretna in 1971 with his wife, Jan, making quick work of his effort to get involved in the community.
“Serving the community, that’s what it was all about, and still is,” Mayer said. “I always wanted to give back and be a part of it and I’ve been able to do that for 48 years.
“That was something I could do and I think that’s what makes the community what it is. That’s the way I wanted my children brought up and the environment was here, and that’s why we’re in Gretna.”
Mayer served as a reserve patrolmen in the days when Gretna had its own police force. He joined the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department in 1972.
In his 48 years with the department, he has served on the Board of Directors, as vice president, captain, assistant chief and spent more than a decade as fire chief.
“In those years I learned a lot from him on how important it was to care for your fellow neighbor,” said Erica Boker, Mayer’s daughter. “I can remember playing basketball or being in church and hearing the pagers going off and watching all the volunteers get up at once and run out to help whomever was in need.
“My dad was and still is so devoted to the fire department. As a matter of fact, when I was a kid I thought my dad’s actual full-time job was being Gretna’s fire chief. It took me some time to realize he did in fact have a ‘real’ full-time job on top of that.
“He worked tirelessly serving his community. When you looked up the phone number for Gretna Fire in the phone book, it was our home phone. People would even show up at our front door.
“Phone calls and knocks on the door from people needing help were not at all uncommon at our house. My father has gone in to burning buildings, taught children about fire safety, delivered babies, pulled people out of cars, accompanied Santa to nursing homes and hospitals, hugged grieving families and seen more than any of us can even imagine.”
A role model for his own children, Mayer also serves as a supporter and advocate for the children of this community.
He has served on the safety committee for Gretna Public Schools and spent more than 30 years as an instructor for the State Fire Marshal’s Office. In 2010, he was awarded Instructor of the Year by the Nebraska Society of Fire Service Instructors.
David Spurgeon, who spent his youth living in Mayer’s neighborhood, said he looked up to Mayer before joining the department as a young adult and working side by side with Mayer as a volunteer firefighter himself.
“I was privileged to see firsthand the impact Travis’ heart, character, and representation of our City as being a respected fire officer and member of the Nebraska State Fire Marshall Training Division,” Spurgeon said. “Whatever it be, Travis is there for his community, neighbors, friends and strangers.”
Spurgeon is not the only youth impacted by Mayer’s mentoring. Rusty Wortman, a high school student who grew up in Mayer’s neighborhood, wrote a school paper about Mayer titled “The Wisest Man I Know.”
Accepting the Citizen of the Year nomination, Mayer said he was surprised.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” he said. “I certainly appreciate it. It’s an honor, and that honor comes to me, but also to the fire department as a whole. I look at it as being a part of and my biggest part has been with the fire department, a group that stands out and gives quite a bit back to the community.
“Picking one person is an honor, but there are a lot of other people in the fire department and I think they’re all Citizens of the Year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!