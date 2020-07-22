Mayer named Citizen of the Year

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce has named Travis Mayer its 2020 Citizen of the Year.

The Chamber presents the award annually during Gretna Days as recognition of an dedicated member of the Gretna community.

Mayer moved to Gretna in 1971 with his wife, Jan, making quick work of his effort to get involved in the community.

“Serving the community, that’s what it was all about, and still is,” Mayer said. “I always wanted to give back and be a part of it and I’ve been able to do that for 48 years.

“That was something I could do and I think that’s what makes the community what it is. That’s the way I wanted my children brought up and the environment was here, and that’s why we’re in Gretna.”

Mayer served as a reserve patrolmen in the days when Gretna had its own police force. He joined the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department in 1972.

In his 48 years with the department, he has served on the Board of Directors, as vice president, captain, assistant chief and spent more than a decade as fire chief.