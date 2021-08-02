Back to School giveaway set for Saturday

The Dragon's Closet will host its annual Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 317 Paradise Drive.
The event is free and open to students of Gretna Public Schools entering kindergarten through 12 grade, offering school supplies, backpacks, shoes and back-to-school clothing for free. No sign-up necessary.
Bring a photo I.D. and piece of mail dated within the last 30 days, providing proof of residence within the Gretna Public School District.
While supplies last.
