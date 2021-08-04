Katt named 2021 Gretna Citizen of the Year

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce named Loren Katt its the 2021 Citizen of Year. The award is presented annually during Gretna Days to recognize a dedicated member of the community.

Members of the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors surprised Katt with the award Friday outside his home.

“It was a surprise,” Katt said.

Katt was dedicated to his work as the general manager of the Farmer’s Union Co-Op in Gretna from 1976 to 2020. He is the longest serving farm cooperative GM in U.S. history.

A Master Instructor for Nebraska Game and Parks, Katt has 40 years of service teaching hunter safety and bowhunter education.

He is a mentor for the Game & Parks Youth Archery Program and founded the Lower Platte Archery Club in 2005. The club utilized the old Co-Op building as a range for many years, offering a free youth learning program.

“I swear, everybody who grabbed a bow and arrow had fun with it,” Katt said. “The first time they hit a target or pop a balloon, their eyes just light up.”

Katt was active in the Gretna Horseshoe Club and helped build the pits and picnic shelter at North Park.