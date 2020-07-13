On display

This piece by Beth Wegner, 11, is on display at F&M Bank, 11504 Willow Park Drive. Wegner is a student at Jeanette’s Art Studio.

 Photo courtesy of Jeanette McFarling

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.