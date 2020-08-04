You are the owner of this article.
Planning Commission Digest

At its July 28 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit to allow for a convenience store with fuel sales to Casey’s Retail Company.

The permit is for a piece of land in the future BDC Commons area, located along Highway 6 near Bryan Street, between Azria Health Gretna and Cort Plaza.

The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting can also be accessed online or by telephone via Zoom. For agendas, Zoom info or past meeting minutes, visit gretnane.org.

Rachel George

