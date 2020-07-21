School Board Digest

At its July 13 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the resignation of Scott Wissing.

• Gave second round approval to the classified handbook for the 2020–21 school year.

• Set Sept. 14 as the date for the budget and tax rate hearings.

• Set new hot lunch prices for the 2020–21 school year: $2.85 for elementary school students, $3 for middle school students, $3.25 for high school students and $3.75 for adults.

• Set new substitute teacher pay rates for the 2020–21 school year: $150 per day and $160 per day after 10 consecutive days in the same assignment, an increase of $5 a day.

• Approved an easement to Metropolitan Utilities District for Falling Waters Elementary School.

The board also heard an update on its construction projects and the design of the second high school before entering executive session to discuss land acquisition.

The board traditionally only meets once in July.