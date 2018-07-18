At its July 9 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education took the following action:
• Approved the latest bills and financial report.
• Set a date for the budget hearing: Monday, Sept. 10.
• Set hot lunch prices for the 2018–19 school year. A 10 cent increase was added at the high school and adult level. Other prices saw no change. Prices are $2.75 at the elementary school level, $2.85 for middle-schoolers, $2.95 for high-schoolers and $3.40 for adults.
• Set substitute pay for the 2018–19 school year. There was no change from last year. Substitutes make $140 a day or $150 a day after 10 consecutive days in the same position.
• Approved support staff salaries with a total package increase of 4.9 percent.
• Approved administrator salaries with a total package increase of 2.7 percent.
• Heard a report from DLR Group regarding construction projects. DLR Group provided information on the high school fit-out progress and timeline before discussing the imminent Gretna Elementary School renovation project.
The board then entered executive session to discuss land acquisition and litigation.
The next Board of Education meeting takes place Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Gretna Public Schools administration offices, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit www.gpsne.org.
— Rachel George