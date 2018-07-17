The scene in our driveway around 9 p.m. on July 4, 2018 was ideal. Together with a few other families, we watched our kids light fireworks, write their names in the air with sparklers, and run through the yard playing tag.
Norman Rockwell couldn’t have painted the scene any more perfectly.
And then God crashed the party.
“Oh, you’re lighting fireworks? Can I light some of mine, too?”
Our fizzles of red, orange, and green sparked up from our cones and cakes against a backdrop of midnight blue.
The 40 percent chance of rain was swelling into a 100 percent certainty. Parents were tapping on smartphone radar screens while the kids were speeding to light off more fireworks. Panicked kids with lighters racing to ignite flaming artillery shells. What could possibly go wrong? Thankfully, nothing did.
But the scene had changed dramatically. We snatched up children, chairs and unlit fireworks and scurried back into the house just as the storm front passed over us.
And then the real fireworks began. A little thunder and lightning from the pioneer of pyrotechnics Himself. One blast from the skies makes the loudest firework sound like a finger snap. Sparklers are dazzling but they’re kids’ stuff compared to a lighting bolt.
That’s not to say our fireworks are meaningless. Every 500-gram blast is a testimony to human achievement. The smells, colors and creativity in even the smallest firework are dazzling. Someone imagined those explosions, synchronized those fuses and calculated every color. We rarely think about the designer, though. We just enjoy the show.
In the same way, every drop of rain, every lightning bolt and every thunderclap is testimony to the Creator’s creativity. We rarely think about the designer, though. We just enjoy — or sometimes ignore — the show.
But what if the display is designed for more than mere entertainment?
“The voice of the Lord echoes above the sea. The God of glory thunders. The Lord thunders over the mighty sea. The voice of the Lord is powerful; the voice of the Lord is majestic.” (Psalm 29:3–4)
There are times when I wonder if God is puny and weak — a tiny firecracker doused with rainwater. We look at the driveways of our lives and find scenes that are far from ideal.
We see violence and hate. We feel addiction and shame. We hear cries and argument. Life is usually more chaotic than it is bucolic.
Meanwhile, where in the world is God? If He’s so powerful, why doesn’t He do something?
In Jesus, God stepped onto the driveway of human life and moved into the neighborhood. He lived through the explosions we all face. He faced times when it seemed as though His Dad was a dud. During the chaos of the cross, Jesus cried out, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?”
Jesus faced the flames of death, but was re-ignited through the resurrection. To those who trust Him, He offers His power and His presence. He is not only powerful; He is personal. When life is chaotic and God seems impotent, we need reminders of His strength and assurance that He is here.
Graciously, majestically, and thunderously, God crashes into the chaos. For all who have ears to listen, He speaks to us, “I am more powerful than you can imagine. And I am with you.”
— Gregg Madsen is the Lead Pastor of Steadfast Gretna.