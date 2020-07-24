HBO's Superman still sets the benchmark for the Man of Steel

Christopher Reeves is and always will be my favorite superman.

Sure, Henry Cavill has made a valiant effort in the role in his appearances, but having only one solo superman film does do him any favors in my all-time ranking.

When I saw that HBO Max added the four Reeve “Superman” films, I jumped at the opportunity to binge watch all of them.

Growing up, my mom would show me these movies and I always remembered trying to do an absurd amount of push-ups to be strong like Superman.

Although it takes nearly an hour before the audience sees Reeves suit up as the titular superhero, the parts preceding that costume change are absolutely necessary to make the audience care about Clark’s transition to a superhero.

“Superman” plot is a classic one but I’ll include it anyways just in case one of the four people who have not seen this move stumble upon this review.

Just before the destruction of the planet Krypton, scientist Jor-El (Marlon Brando) sends his infant son Kal-El on a spaceship to Earth. Raised by kindly farmers Jonathan (Glenn Ford) and Martha Kent (Phyllis Thaxter), young Clark (Christopher Reeve) discovers the source of his superhuman powers and moves to Metropolis to fight evil. As Superman, he battles the villainous Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman), while, as novice reporter Clark Kent, he attempts to woo co-worker Lois Lane (Margot Kidder).

The cast list alone set up this move for near perfection. From Lois Lane to Lex Luthor, every role was perfectly cast.

The special effects obviously would not hold up compared to today’s movies but at the time of this film’s release in 1978, they were revolutionary. The effects were so convincing they made the world look up to the sky to see a bird or was it a plane? No, it was Superman.