Thurs. Sept. 3

Lincoln East 37 Papillion-LaVista South 32: The Titans(0-2) fell in a Thursday night road battle to the Spartans (2-0).

Though Lincoln East jumped out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter, the Titan stormed back with 19 unanswered points which gave them a 22-14 lead at the half. However, the Spartans outscored Papio South 23-10 in the second half to edge out the Titans.

Devyn Jones had three rushing touchdowns for Papio South and ran for 84 yards. Notably, Jaden Quelette ran for 102 yards on 18 carries.

The Titans will play Gretna next week, still in search of their first win.

Fri. Sept. 4

Bellevue West 55 Bellevue East 0: The defending Class A champion Thunderbirds(1-0) started their season off with an authoritative 55-0 shutout win over Bellevue East(0-2).

The Thunderbirds scored 35 points before the first quarter had concluded as Luke Johannsen threw for 186 yards and three touchdowns. The rushing attack was also lethal for BW as LJ Richardson ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. Gio Contreras notably ran for 88 yards on just five carries as well.

Kagan Johnson led receiving with four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Dae’Vonn Hall and Mich Riley also had receiving touchdowns.

The T-Bird’s game has been called off due to a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Jr. Jays. The Thunderbirds are hoping to find a replacement.

Creighton Prep 21 Papillion-LaVista 16: After the Monarch’s (1-1) big week one game they faced another test with top 10 ranked Creighton Prep (1-1).

This game went back and forth all night, but despite Papio holding a slim 7-6 halftime lead the Jr. Jays edged out PLV 21-16.

Despite the loss, the Monarchs had to be pleased with the defense as the Monarch defense snagged four interceptions, had 11 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

The Monarchs will take on Omaha Westside next on the road. Kickoff will be Friday at 7 pm.

Plattsmouth 29 Ralston 20: The Rams(1-1) came out hot as they led after the first half 20-14, but the hosting Blue Devils shut out the Rams in the second half to claim the victory 29-20.

Rashad Madden ran for 47 yards and a touchdown and also caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams will host York (2-0) this Friday at 7 pm.

Platteview 21 Boys Town 14: The Trojans(1-1) in their home opener held on the defeat Boys Town(0-2) 21-14.

Cael Wichman scored all three touchdowns for Platteview on the ground, as he ran for 51 yards as well. Quarterback Jared Kuhl notably went seven for eight for his passes, throwing for a total of 112 yards.

Platteview will remain at home as they host Auburn(1-1) this Friday at 7 pm.

Seward 13 Gross Catholic 7: The Bluejays(2-0) and Cougars(1-1) scored all their points within the first half in this defense battle.

The Cougars lone score came via a 34 yard pass from Henry Teunissen to Benedict Rice in the second quarter. However, five turnovers plagued the Cougar's offense in finishing drives with points.

Gross Catholic will take on Omaha Skutt next on the road in hopes for a big bounce back win on Friday at 7pm.

Gretna 34 Lincoln High 7: After a quiet first half where the Dragons(2-0) led just 6-0, Gretna broke free and took command after scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter en route to a 34-7 win over the Links(0-2).

Quarterback Zane Flores had another solid performance throwing nine for 14 and 151 yards and two touchdowns. Flores also ran in for a touchdown, Nathan Minark also had a rush TD to go with his 60 rush yards, and Harrison Weber ran for 50 yards and a TD as well.

Receiving wise, Jackson Alexander caught two passes tallying up to 69 yards and a touchdown and Trevor Marshall had four catches and for 52 yards and a touchdown as well to go with 47 rush yards.

Gretna will play their next game at Papillion-LaVista South this Friday at 7 pm.

