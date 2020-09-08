Monday Aug. 31
Bellevue East 13 Plattsmouth 3:
Papillon-LaVista 9 Papillion-LaVista South 1
Tuesday Sept. 1
Bellevue East 5 Fremont 4:
Omaha Skutt 12 Bellevue West 2:
Gretna 6 Elkhorn 5:
Gross Catholic 10 Nebraska City 2:
Platteview 15 Roncalli 7:
Wednesday Sept. 2
Omaha Marian 9 Bellevue East 2:
Gretna 9 Omaha Westside 1:
Lincoln Southeast 17 Ralston 3:
Lincoln Southeast 11 Ralston 1:
Thursday Sept. 3
Elkhorn 12 Bellevue West 1:
Beatrice 17 Gross Catholic 7:
Ralston 13 Platteview 5:
Friday Sept. 4
Papillion-LaVista South 8 Bellevue East 0:
Millard North 7 Bellevue West 3
Grand Island 19 Bellevue West 10
Papillion-LaVista 9 Gretna 0
Saturday Sept. 5
Lincoln Southeast 7 Bellevue East 0
Elkhorn South 12 Bellevue West 2
Millard West 3 Gretna 0
Papillion-LaVista 3 Omaha Skutt 0
Elkhorn 13 Ralston 5
Hastings 11 Ralston 2
Lincoln Southwest 3 Papillion-LaVista South 1
