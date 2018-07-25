Guerin Austin is currently the New England Sports Network (NESN) dugout reporter for the Boston Red Sox. She is also the host for NESN Sports Today and was a rink-side reporter for the Boston Bruins throughout the 2014-15 season.
But most notable, Austin is a three-time Emmy Award-Winning TV host with “Caps Red Line,” on the NHL Network.
But before all that happened, Austin was born in Seattle, where her father was stationed in the military. Then before she started college, Austin and her family moved to Bellevue, where she said “will forever be my home,” because her father was transferred to Offutt Air Force Base.
From there, Austin enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she began her broadcasting career as a sports intern for KETV covering Husker football and UNO hockey. In 2004, Austin was crowned as Miss Nebraska USA and competed for Miss USA at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles.
She’s also worked many aspects of the media besides just sports. Austin worked as an entertainment host, lifestyle host, technology reporter, travel host, and red carpet correspondent in Hollywood.
We caught up with Austin during the MLB All-Star break for a 10 Q&A to talk about life, the path she took to be where she’s at and the life of working in professional sports.
Q: Talk a little about your roots in Nebraska.
Austin: My Dad transferred to Offutt Air Force Base, so I went to UNO and I lived with my family in Bellevue. I didn’t go to high school there, but I will always consider it home. The day we moved to Bellevue I considered it home and it will forever be my home.
Q: You won Miss Nebraska in 2004, how excited were you to see Miss Nebraska win Miss USA this year?
Austin: Beyond excited! That was such a special moment for me and for all the girls that have competed and watched such an awesome representative. There’s been a lot of years when we felt like our state hasn’t been looked at. We’ve sent some awesome representatives, so it was awesome to watch Sarah (Rose Summers) finally get that crown and be such an awesome representative, especially being from Papillion.
I actually think I got teary eyed and it was just such an incredible moment to watch her. I know she is a great role model for all the young ladies in Nebraska. So to watch her break through was awesome and I was hoping at some point I will be able to connect with her when I am in New York for a Yankees-Red Sox series.
Q: Did you always know you wanted to be in the media business or when did you figure that out?
Austin: I don’t know if I ever didn’t want to go into the media business. It was just something I knew I would do. I didn’t know exactly what it was going to be or how I was going to get to that place because it’s just such an odd path to get to where you want to go in our business.
But I remember being at UNO just logging my tapes and just going there late at night working on stuff and then I reached out to KETV for a sports internship in 2005.
So I always knew I was going to work in the media and hopefully in sports, but I just didn’t know how or where. Baseball and hockey are my passions so I was hoping in some way it would be baseball.
Q: You travel a lot during the baseball season. How long did it take for you to be accustomed to always being on the move?
Austin: I guess I was so used to traveling that it wasn’t really too much of a lifestyle adjustment. I was actually thinking about that. I actually got to my house at 4 a.m. because I covered the All-Star game last night, so I think I got home at 4 and then you’re up again the next day. I feel like I really love that environment.
There’s no set schedule so you’re in a city and then you leave and get in at 5 a.m. the next morning. It’s just such a constant whirlwind that if you don’t like it then this is not the business for you. I kind of thrive in it and I find it very exciting. I also use to opportunity to connect with friend when I am in different cities. I also like to go do things on camera to show off the flare of the city. I really enjoy it and it’s been really fun.
Q: Speaking of the All-Star game, what did you think of the game?
Austin: Oh my goodness, it was unbelievable. I thought Washington D.C. did an incredible job and my dad having be stationed at Offutt and now he works at the Pentagon it was so meaningful, not just for the all-star game itself, but the way they honored our veterans throughout the entire weekend.
And the kids. There were so many young kids that were participating in the events this year. So for them to kind of acknowledge the younger generation and getting them involved in baseball and honor the military in the nation’s capital was just incredible to see.
Interviewing my Red Sox players after the game, they all said there favorite moment of the entire all-star experience for them was watching the Medal of Honor recipients. I think that was so touching and it gave you chills. Then to watch all of the players go over and shake their hands it was really a neat moment. You have to really give kudos to the MLB and the Nationals organization for honoring our military in that capacity.
Q: When baseball season ends, what is your offseason like?
Austin: My main priority in the offseason is going to as many Husker games as possible. I like to fly out to Nebraska every opportunity I can. It’s kind of my first priority and go tailgate with my friends or just come and hangout on a Sunday and spend as much time in Nebraska as I can. I like to come home for New Years and spend it with my friends. Anytime I can get back to Nebraska is great.
Other than that, I am actually pretty busy in the offseason. Especially now, the offseason gets smaller and smaller so I fly to general manager meetings and cover that. We got winter meetings and we have a lot of stuff for baseball then we have a big Christmas event at Fenway Park. It comes very quickly.
I also started covering UNO college hockey (in college) so when we had the big college hockey tournament in New England, I got to cover this year. I also get to do a little bit with the (Boston) Bruins and sometimes I’ll cover the (Boston) Celtics and (New England) Patriots. So, I like to take a little bit of time off during the holidays but I stay pretty busy. I’d honestly get pretty bored if I wasn’t working all the time.
Q: You’ve been a part of playoff clinching games or walk off wins, how is it to be the first person on the scene in those moments?
Austin: I don’t think there is anything that can compare to being that connector piece between the player and the audience in that moment. Maybe my favorite moment having worked in media was when I got to go up to David Ortiz for that walk off (on May 14, 2016). Everyone’s seen the photo where I got drenched in blue Gatorade. It was such a special moment, such a special game, such a special day I will never forget it and the way the fans have love for the team and how much love they have for David and to be there in that moment was special.
There’s just such a rush it’s really cool. That’s why you want to go into the business and I think that will forever be a neat moment, and I’m kind of happy they have it documented. You live for those moments as a reporter to be the first person to cover those moments and share them with the audience.
Q: Besides Fenway Park obviously, what’s a ballpark you like going to?
Austin: There’s so many honestly. I was born and raised in Seattle as a little kid, so I really like going to Safeco Field. But honestly I really enjoy all of them. They’re all so different and unique and they all have fun stories. I actually love going to Tampa. Toronto is always fun. The Orioles have a beautiful ballpark. When we go to New York City it’s very intense because there’s just a lot going on. I enjoy going to all the ballparks and now having done this for four years you get to know a lot of the people that work there and the other team’s media. I also know a lot of the opposing teams players, so I love road trips and seeing people you know and meeting some new people.
Q: You’ve done the pageant, the entertainment business, and sports. Is their anyone you’ve been starstruck by?
Austin: That’s a tough question because I feel like I’ve been in it for so long now. I think my first interview when I was working for the CW and KXVO in Omaha. It was with Justin Long (starred in Accepted and Dodgeball). The guy who dated Drew Barrymore. He was my first celebrity interview and I was so nervous that he said, “Are you going to interview me or am I going to interview you?”
I think that was the only time that I really was starstruck. Ever since then it hasn’t been that exciting. I guess I’ve been doing it for so long and you get to meet a lot of celebrities and athletes in the pageants.
I think the person that really stands out the most when you walk into a room, who’s just really had that star quality and always excited to see is David Ortiz. I got to catch up with him at the MLB Futures Game. David has such an incredible energy that anytime you see him it’s awesome.
Q: With everything you’ve already accomplished, do you feel like you still have things you want to explore in the media industry?
Austin: Absolutely. There is still a ton I want to do. This was really my dream job for me to be able to cover the Red Sox on NESN. I still feel like every day I am learning and I want to get better. I get to work around such incredible journalists. When you’re there you see Ken Rosenthal and some really great broadcasters, so there’s still a lot I want to do. I would love to cover the Olympics at some point in my career, but right now just being with the Red Sox has been a dream come true. I feel so fortunate to have covered seasons with Alex Ovechkin and David Ortiz and now have the opportunity to cover this Red Sox team this year. Sometimes you have to pinch yourself. It’s pretty awesome.