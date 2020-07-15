Monday July 6
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 10 (Pinnacle Bank) Papillion-LaVista 7: Though the Monarchs jumped to an early 2-0 lead midway through the first inning, the Thunderbirds replied quickly by doubling that amount and then scored three more in the second to propel themselves to victory over Papio for the second time this year.
Four T-Birds had two hits for the game, including Tyler Vanderwerken who added three RBIs to his statline.
Omaha Bryan 4 Colorado BB’s 3 : After scoring a run in the first three innings the Bears dug deep to hold off the BBs thanks to a walk-off RBI single by Owen Kaminski.
Dave Avalos led Bryan with three hits after four at bats.
Tuesday July 7
Lincoln Northeast 9 Gretna 2: The Dragons tied this game up at 2-2 heading into the sixth inning, however Northeast broke through with seven sixth inning runs, to seal the deal.
Colton Munn was one of four Dragons who had a hit, he also had two RBIs.
(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 12 Concordia 4: After playing neck and neck most of the way, the Chieftains broke free after scoring four runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Paul Schuyler led East with three hits, including a homer in the third inning.
Colorado BB’s 9 Omaha Bryan 7: Despite jumping out a a 4-0 lead after the first inning, the BB’s rallied back thanks to six combined runs in the final two innings.
Bryan had just two hits in this game.
(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 9 Mount Micheal 3: After playing in a scoreless tie for the first two inning, the Rams took command after a five run third inning.
The Rams had 11 hits in this game and the win marked nine in a row for the Rams. Five Rams had two hits, Christian Berry in addition to his pair of hits had two RBIs.
Wahoo 10 (Channel Seed) Platteview 1: Wahoo scored at least one run in each inning to defeat the Trojans in five innings. Wahoo had 14 hits.
Wednesday July 8
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 7 Omaha Bryan 1: A six run fifth inning lead the T-Birds over the Bears.
Caden Eby and Easton York each had two hits for the T-Birds.
Lincoln Pius X 8 Gretna 5: Though the Dragons jumped out to an early 3-1 lead, Pius scored seven crucial runs in the third inning to build a lead that proved too big for Gretna to erase.
Gabe Melton was on of three Dragons who got two hits, he also had three RBIs.
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 6 (SOS) Heating and Cooling) Ralston 3: The Thunderbirds scored all of their six runs within the first two innings and the Rams were never able to close the gap, thus snapping a nine-game win streak for Ralston.
Tyler Kephart led the T-Birds with two hits and scored two runs. Jake Chronic had three hits for Ralston.
(Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 8 Papillion-LaVista South 0: The Monarchs took the crown in round one of this rivalry as they scored three quick runs in the first inning to take early command and not look back from there.
Papio out hit Papio South 10 to three in this game as Nick Ripa and Hunter Scruggs each had three hits for the Monarchs.
Trenton Brehm, Jackson Trout and Garrett Freeman each had a hit for Papio South.
Waverly 6 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 4: After scoring two run s in the fifth inning, Cheiftains claimed a 3-1 lead. However, the Vikings responded eventually with four runs in the top of the seventh to steal the game.
(Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 12 Omaha South 4: The Cougars started the week off with a big win over the Packers in five innings.
Thursday July 9
Omaha South 6 Omaha Bryan 2: The Bears started strong by plating the first two runs of the game. However, the Packers took a 3-2 lead in the third inning and, then added three more runs in the fifth inning to close the game.
Friday July 10
Omaha Northwest 5 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 1: The Rams fell behind 4-0 after three innings, and weren’t able to recover from their slow start.
Omaha Burke 7 (Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 6: Despite out hitting the Bulldogs 11 to 8, the Monarchs lost a heartbreaker after a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning for Burke.
Four Monarchs had two hits in this game. One of which, Hunter Scruggs, also had two RBIs.
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 10 Bennington 6: In a game that had a combined 22 hits,The Thunderbirds used a five run fourth inning and a four run sixth inning to best the Badgers.
Mason Ingram had three hits to lead the Thunderbirds. Notably, four T-Bird player had two hits.
Gretna 8 Lincoln Pius X 0: The Dragons avenged their loss from Wednesday as a five run sixth inning led Gretna to victory.
Zach Wiese earned the shutout win on the mound for the Dragons. He allowed five hits, but struck out nine batters.
Creighton Prep 5 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 2: The Cougars fell on the road to the Junior Jays in what was a close game through most of the way. The Jr. Jays scored a run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning, to earn the win.
Colin Ochoa and Nathan Fiscus each had two hits for the Cougs.
(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 9 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 0: The Chieftains out hit the Rams 14 to two to get the upset win over the Rams.
Steve Spurgeon got the win for East as he allowed just two hits. Paul Schuyler notably had four hits for the night.
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 4 Lincoln North Star 1: In what was mostly a pitcher’s dual, the T-Birds broke through with all four of their runs in the fifth inning to get the win.
Ryan Sullivan pitched five innings and allowed no hits while striking out six batters.
Omaha Skutt 6 (Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 3: Skutt plated four in the third inning to hold off the Monarchs late rally attempt.
Papillon-LaVista South 3 Omaha Central 2: An eighth inning error from the Eagles proved costly as the Titans cashed in the winning run via the mishap.
The Titans had only three hits in this game but made the most of out six walks allowed by the Eagles.
Saturday July 11
Creighton Prep 5 (Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 4: For the second time this week, the Monarchs were on the wrong side of a walk-off run.
Omaha Bryan 9 Lincoln Pius X 8: The Bears rallied from a 7-1 deficit to take this game, partially thanks to five runs in the sixth inning.
Four Bear batters had two hits. One of which, Owen Kaminski also had two RBIs.
Omaha Westside 10 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 4: The Cougars fell behind early and were never able to make the ground.
Norris 7 Papillion-LaVista South 2: A five run fourth inning doomed the Titans to defeat as Papio South was never able to get the bats going, collecting just three hits.
Gretna 7 Omaha Bryan 2: The Dragons scored four runs in the second inning to take early command over the Bears.
Gretna out hit the Bears nine to two as Zach Wiese had three of Gretna’s nine hits.
Papillion-LaVista South 2 Millard South 1: The Titans avenged their July 2 loss to the Patriots with this win.
Garrett Freeman led the Titans with three hits. Four Titan pitchers combined for nine strikeouts.
Elkhorn 9 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 4: The Antlers scored five runs in the first three innings to take early control of this game.
These teams combined for 17 hits. Ethan Fritz led the Chieftains with two hits and scored a run.
Lincoln East 8 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 1:
Gretna 8 Omaha South 6: In a game where the teams combined for 21 hits, the Dragons took a 6-0 lead before the Packers responded with three runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth which tied the game at 6-6. The Dragons retook the lead for good though after plating two runs in the top of the seventh.
Gabe Melton led the Dragons with three hits and a RBI.
Elkhorn 12 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 7: A monster seventh inning buried the Rams as the Antlers scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Sunday July 12
Omaha Northwest 9 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 0: The Huskies scored seven runs in the third inning to break open the game and eventually take the win in five innings.
Omaha Bryan 10 Lincoln Northeast 2: Six runs in the fifth inning helped lead to Bears to victory on a Sunday afternoon. The Bears also capitalized on four Northeast errors.
Toby Wingender led the Bears with two hits and a RBI.
Papillon-LaVista South 3 Bennington 1: The Titans plated their runs in the second, third and sixth inning to beat the Badgers.
Trenton Brehm led Papios South with two hits. Austin Sides got the win on the mound for the Titans after pitching through all seven innings. Sides allowed five hits and struck out four batters.
Ashland-Greenwood 7 (Channel Seed) Platteview 5: The Trojans leaped out to an early 4-0 lead after three and a half innings. The Bluejays rallied back though with six combined runs in the bottom half of the third and fourth inning to steal command of the game and take the win.
Gretna 9 Concordia 1: The Dragons scored six runs within the first two innings to take command and never looked back.
The Dragon’s pitching was on fire as Mason Graver, who pitched five innings struck out four batters while giving up just one hit, Gabe Melton pitched the last two innings and also fanned four batters and gave up no hits.
(DC Electric) Bellevue West 6 Millard South 2: The Thunderbird bats got going early with three runs in the first two innings, from there onward, the T-Birds stayed in control and added three more runs to their lead in the fifth inning.
Connor Schneider and Eric Anderson each had two hits for Bellevue West.
(Pinnacle Bank) Papillion-LaVista 8 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 0: The Monarchs took early control after taking an early 5-0 lead after three innings. Papio then ended it with three runs in the sixth to take the win in six innings.
Nick Barnett led Papio with three hits and five RBIs.
(Channel Seed) Platteview 6 Wahoo 0: Caden Johnson pitched a shutout for the Trojans and struck out 14 batters to always keep Wahoo under check.
Johnson also led the team with four hits and two RBIs.
(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 10 Roncalli Catholic 2: The Rams ended their four game skid and returned to their winning ways after a huge nine run fifth inning.
Nolan Sailors led the Rams with three hits and four RBIs. Blake Peabody got the win on the mound for the Rams after pitch through all five innings.