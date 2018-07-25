Primetime Sporting Goods (Platteview) continued its fantastic summer with two shutouts in Class B Area 2 Tournament in Ashland.
Primetime downed host Ashland 13-0 in the second round after top-seeded Primetime earned the bye. In the third round, Primetime topped Mount Michael 4-0 to clinch a spot in the Area finals.
Primetime played Nebraska City Monday. With a win, they would have two chances to defeat the winner of Mt. Michael-Ashland for the title Tuesday. If Nebraska City wins, they’ll play the winner between Mt. Michael-Ashland, with the winner playing Primetime for a winner-take-all championship game.
In the opener against Ashland, Caden Johnson posted a complete-game shutout while allowing just two hits. Johnson 11 of the 15 batters Johnson retired was by strikeout.
After taking a 2-0 win after the first inning, Primetime posted a six-run second inning for an 8-0 lead. Another four runs in the fourth put the game away.
Cade Lynam and Grant Thomas each had two hits with Cade Lynam adding three RBIs. Jordan Mathewson doubled and drove in a pair with Caden Mathewson adding an RBI.
Nathan Michaels pitched a gem against Mt. Michael. He delivered seven shutout innings with six strikeouts and scattering seven hits.
The Primetime offense scored one run in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings for the win. Cade Lynam knocked two doubles while Ryan Roesler homered to pace the Primetime offense.
Hunter Babe drove in a pair of runs while Sam Kennedy knocked a double.
If Primetime wins the Area 2 championship, they will advance to the Class B American Legion State Tournament, which will be played at Hank Overlin Field in Wayne from July 28-Aug. 1.
Regular season results:
DJ’s East (Bellevue East) 7, Omaha South 2 — Alex Pavon and Tanner Matt each had two hits while combined for five RBIs. Joey Walther and Corwyn Winters each added two hits with Walther legging out a triple.
Ty Chudomelka earned the win on the mound with Pavon adding four inning of scoreless work.
Lincoln Lutheran 6, DJ’s West (Bellevue West) 0 — Caleb Lemon doubled for one of West’s three hits.
Millard North 6, DJ’s West 1 — Matt Koenigsman racked up two hits and an RBI to highlight the West lineup. Cooper Allen added two hits.
Amerilawn (Papio South) 1, Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) 0 — Five pitchers combined for the shutout for Amerilawn, which got its lone run on a Grand Oseka hit in the fourth inning.
Nick Ripa and Ben Beaudin doubled for Pinnacle while Henry Sis and Cole Wilson combined to hold Amerilawn to two hits.
Primetime (Platteview) 5, Mount Michael 1 — Jordan Mathewson went 3 for 3 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs to lead Primetime. Caden Mathewson added an RBI while Jake Richards earned the win on the mound.