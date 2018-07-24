Micah Savine turned in a gem to help DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West) advance to the state tournament.
Savine tossed a six-inning no-hitter in West’s 10-0 win over Omaha South in Monday’s Area 3 game with a state bid on the line. He worked around four walks while striking out two.
The DJ’s West offense did its job, also. In the top of the first, DJ’s struck for three runs on RBI hits by Matt Koenigsman, Cooper Allen and Eric Anderson.
West added three more runs in the second inning. The inning’s first run scored on an error before Allen’s two-run single made it 6-0.
West scored once in the fourth and three more runs in the sixth for the 10-run mercy rule to come in play.
Allen finished with three hits and four RBIs while Anderson added two RBIs on two hits.
With the win, West earned a state tournament spot and a spot in the Area 3 final against Millard South. The Area’s champion will go to Columbus for state while the runner-up will play in the Elkhorn bracket.
Other Area 3 games:
Omaha South 5, DJ’s West 0 — DJ’s never got its offense going in the first round, recording just four hits. South led 3-0 after four innings before tacking on two in the fifth.
Matt Koenigsman, Cooper Allen, Levi Storey and Caden Eby recorded the hits for DJ’s with Koenigsman adding a stolen base.
DJ’s West 10, Omaha North 2 — DJ’s West put the game away with a four-run fifth inning that added to a 5-2 lead.
Caleb Lemon led the offense with three hits and an RBI while Storey, Noah Hammond and Jack Sullivan each posted two-hit games. Sullivan and Micah Savine combined for four RBIs.
Caden Eby earned the win on the mound with nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
DJ’s West 6, DiGiorgio’s 0 — Cade Povich shut down DiGiorgio’s with a complete-game shutout. He scattered four hits, all singles, to go with seven strikeouts.
The DJ’s offense broke through for its first run in the fourth inning before scoring five combined in the fifth and sixth innings. Eric Anderson and Hammond each had two hits with a double while Sullivan added a two-hit game.
Max Peters reached base twice, on a single and error, for DiGiorgio’s.
Omaha South 3, DiGiorgio’s 1 — Zach Griger doubled and Nolan Lewandowski drove him in for the lone DiGiorgio’s run in the first inning. DiGiorgio’s wouldn’t record another hit in the game as South pitcher Jose Villagomez retired the final 21 batters of the game.
South tied the game at 1-all in the fourth and took the lead with a two-run sixth inning. Lewandowski held South to just five hits while keeping DiGiorgio’s in striking distance.
DiGiorgio’s 11, DJ’s East 2 — DiGiorgio’s scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to erase a 2-0 deficit and force extra innings. In the ninth, DiGiorgio’s exploded for nine runs, five of which were unearned, to take the first-round victory.
Brendan Chonis led DiGiorgio’s by going 4 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Jake McGregor added four RBIs on two hits, including a double while Griger knocked a two-run double.
Ben Deiber went eight innings for the win, scattering five hits and allowing two runs.
Tanner Matt went 3 for 4 with an RBI for DJ’s East while Ty Chudomelka added the other RBI.
Millard South 4, DJ’s East 1 — Jaxon Walls drove in Corwyn Winters in the fifth inning for the lone DJ’s run to cut the Millard South lead to 3-1. South added a run in the bottom of the fifth to finish the scoring.
Alex Pavon doubled while Joey Walther, Chudomelka and Jaden Walls all each adding a single. Chudomelka held Millard South in check for six innings to keep East in striking distance.