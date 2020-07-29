World class wrestlers make their way to Papillion

Sports are starting to trickle back in and several world class wrestlers made their way to MWC Wrestling Academy in Papillion for their own training and a youth camp.

Zac Dominguez, president and head coach at MWC Wrestling Academy is no stranger to being around top tier talent.

He has experience coaching the USA Wrestling Senior and Junior Greco world teams.

Dominguez himself was a three-time Nebraska State wrestling champ and went on to wrestle for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He said by sitting on various wrestling boards over the years he has gotten to make connections that have allowed him to bring in world class athletes to the wrestling academy to help cultivate the best talent in Nebraska.

"I'm on the Greco committee and we're having a Greco camp and I'm always trying to be better." Dominguez said. "So that means I got to get myself in front of these guys and execute good practices."

The camp featured everyone from NCAA champions to junior and senior world team members with numerous accolades.