World class wrestlers make their way to Papillion

Sports are starting to trickle back in and several world class wrestlers made their way to MWC Wrestling Academy in Papillion for their own training and a youth camp.
Zac Dominguez, president and head coach at MWC Wrestling Academy is no stranger to being around top tier talent.
He has experience coaching the USA Wrestling Senior and Junior Greco world teams.
Dominguez himself was a three-time Nebraska State wrestling champ and went on to wrestle for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He said by sitting on various wrestling boards over the years he has gotten to make connections that have allowed him to bring in world class athletes to the wrestling academy to help cultivate the best talent in Nebraska.
"I'm on the Greco committee and we're having a Greco camp and I'm always trying to be better." Dominguez said. "So that means I got to get myself in front of these guys and execute good practices."
The camp featured everyone from NCAA champions to junior and senior world team members with numerous accolades.
Dominguez said a camp of this nature would usually be held at an Olympic Training Center, but due to the coronavirus the OTC campuses were closed.
He said training with world class athletes is a unique opportunity for his MWC Wrestling Academy wrestlers.
"You get an opportunity to work out with an Olympian or world team member or an Olympic medalist or a world medalist, it’s definitely going to add to the fire, it's going to feel good," Dominguez said.
The camp included: RaVaughn Perkins 2016 Olympic trials winner, two time world team member, Sammy jones two time US national champ, world team member, Ben Provisor two time Olympian, Kamal Bey two time senior world team, junior world champ, Tracy Hancock four time senior world team member, Marcus Finau four time national team member, Isaiah Alford pan am games team member, junior world trials runner up, Hunter Lewis cadet and junior world team member, Zane Richards NCAA Div. 1 champion, Nick Dardanes NCAA Div. 1 all American, fourth at world team trials, Taylor LaMont NCAA all American, cadet world team member, three time jr world team member, jr world bronze medalist Dylan Gregerson U23 world team member, Austin Morrow U23 world team member,Jesse Porter junior and U23 world team member, Conor Knopick Cadet World team member, Camden Russell Fargo National Champ, Joel Adams U15 World bronze medalist,Jack Huffman Fargo All American, jr world team trials third place, Bryan Medlin Illinois RTC Coach, Herb House 2021 Olympic Team Coach and Allan Vera Jr world champ, second at pan am games, two time world team member formerly of Cuba just gained US citizenship.
