La Vista City Council recap

The La Vista City Council during its Aug. 4 meeting:

• Held the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the proposed municipal budget for FY 20/21 and FY21/22.

The final valuation of the City will not be received from Sarpy County until Aug. 20.

• Approved an ordinance that establishes the rules, regulations and licensing process for mobile food vendors (aka: food trucks) as the current code and master fee schedule do not currently have a category that is specific to food trucks.

The mobile food vendor license would be valid Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

For 2020, the license fee would be $75. Any mobile food vendor that already paid the $75.00 Service Provider occupation fee for 2020 would not be charged an additional license fee for 2020.

However, the vendor would need to complete the new mobile food vendor application.

Starting Jan. 1, 2021, the license fee would be $100 for all mobile food vendors.

• Approve Change Order No. 1 in the amount of $25,570.78 for a total agreement amount of $313,107.78 and to approve the final billing in the amount of $313,107.78.

On May 1, 2018, a Water Main Extension Agreement with Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) was brought before Council for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 Water Main Project for the La Vista City Center. At the time of the Agreement, the estimated expenses were $287,537.00.

Additional work done by MUD included: boring of a restrained joint pipe near 84th Street and City Centre Drive, additional 1” air tap, adjustment of a valve box, removal of a temporary flush hydrant, removal and replacement of a section of sidewalk, increased Water Distribution and Field Inspection personnel time, mobilizations, additional testing, chlorination, and sampling.

