Monday July 13

(Pinnacle Bank) Papillion-LaVista 5 Omaha Central 0: The Monarchs plated a run right away in the bottom of the first inning and thanks to great pitching from four different players, the Monarchs shut out the Eagles.

Hunter Scruggs and was one of the two Monarchs who had two hits, he also had an RBI.

Papillon-LaVista South 3 Omaha Burke 2: After falling behind a run early, the Titans responded with a run in the second inning to knot things up again. Burke then broke the tie with a run in the bottom of the third. The Titans then seized control after scoring a run in the fourth and fifth inning to win the game.

Garrett Freeman led the Titans with three hits through four at bats, he also scored two runs and had an RBI.

Lincoln East 6 (DC Electric) Bellevue West 4: A five run first inning for Lincoln East proved to be too strong of a deficit for the T-Birds to recover from.

Bellevue West did cut the lead to just one run after scoring three in the bottom of the first and one more in the third inning before East got their final run in the sixth inning.

Carson Wright and Tyler Vanderwerken each had two hits for BW.

Omaha South 12 (Channel Seed) Platteview 1: The Packers scored seven runs in the second inning to take command in this game early on, and then scored five more in the fifth inning to ice this game in five innings.

Platteview's lone run came in the bottom of the fifth.

Tuesday July 14

(Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 8 (DC Electric) Bellevue West 7: After coming out of the first two innings in a 4-4 tie, the Cougars gained the edge after the fourth and fifth inning after plating two runs in each inning.

The Thunderbirds outhit the Cougs 14 to nine. Nolan Lewandowski led Gross Catholic with three hits and two RBIs. Tyler Kephart led BW with three hits.

Omaha Westside 11 Omaha Bryan 3: The Bears and Warriors went scoreless through the first two innings before Westside pulled ahead 4-0 midway through the fourth inning. Bryan showed some life by scoring three runs, thus making it 4-3.

The Warriors, however pulled away by scoring the last seven runs of the game. Bryan did not get a hit in this game.

(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 5 Blair 0: The Chieftains held the Bruins to just one hit in this game and Blake Urwin pitched all seven innings.

Tyus Chudomelka led Bellevue East with two hits and two RBIs.

Millard South 6 (SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 5: The Rams led most of this close battle until the Patriots scored three crucial runs in the sixth inning.

The Rams had five errors in this game.

Waverly 5 Gretna 1: The Vikings scored four of their five runs within the first three innings to slay the Dragons.

Wednesday July 15

(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 4 Concordia 1: The Rams took advantage of four Concordia errors to take early command in this game.

Jahrran Paces led the Rams with three hits, including a solo homer in the second inning.

Papillon-LaVista 4 Papillion-LaVista South 0: The Monarchs proved it in round two of the battle of Papio at Werner Park. In a game that had no errors, the Monarchs also out hit the Titans eight to three.

Nick Ripa, Cole Whitehill and Nick Barnett each had two hits for the Monarchs.

Omaha Burke 7 Omaha Bryan 1:The Bulldogs scored five runs in the second inning to take quick command and then never looked back.

The Bears had five errors in this game.

Thursday July 16

Papillion-LaVista South 5 Lincoln Southwest 4: The Titans rebounded from the previous day's loss by winning in dramatic fashion via a walk-off error in the eighth inning.

Trenton Brehm led Papio South with two hits and a RBI.

(DC Electric) Bellevue West 20 Omaha Spikes 0: The Thunderbirds exploded for 12 runs in the first inning to make short work of the Spikes.

The T-Birds had 16 hits and held the Spikes hit-less throughout the game.

(SOS Heating and Cooling) Ralston 15 Millard Sox Gold 2: Though Sox Gold scored two runs in the first inning, the Rams answered big time with eight runs in the top of the second to seize control and cruise to victory.

There were 20 combined hits in this game, though 14 of which came from the Rams. Zane Harris led Ralston with four hits and three RBIs. Notably, three Rams also had at least two hit along with Harris.

Friday July 17

Papillion LaVista South 6 Elkhorn South 1: The Titans built an early 4-0 lead after two innings of play and never let the Storm get much going through out the game.

Daniel Schuhmacher led Papio South with three hits and two RBIs.

(Pinnacle Bank) Papillon-LaVista 13 (SOS Heating and Cooling) 3: The Monarchs got their offense rolling after plating five runs in the second inning and then scoring runs in the fourth and fifth inning to win this game in five innings.

Nick Ripa went four for four at the plate including a fifth inning homer. Ripa also had two RBIs.

(Decker Sports) Bellevue East 10 Lincoln Northstar 7: The Chieftains won a high scoring battle that consisted of 25 combined hits between these teams. The Chieftains tipped the scales in their favor after capitalizing on three Northstar errors.

Paul Schuyler and Brett Barton had three hits to lead East. They both also had two RBIs.

Omaha Westside 9 Gretna 1: In what was mostly a close game, the Warriors broke free after a six run sixth inning. The Dragons lone run came in the fifth inning.

Ashland-Greenwood 3 (Channel Seed) Platteview 2: The Trojans lost this battle of a game in 10 innings to the Bluejays.

Millard Sox Black 5 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 3: The Cougars had an early 2-1 lead, but a three run third inning put Millard in front and the Sox would never give up the lead from there onward.

Gretna 5 Omaha Westside 3: The Dragons split the day with the Warriors as the took a 3-1 lead after four innings. Rusty Wortman and Keaton Soucek each had two hits for Gretna in this game.

Saturday July 18

Millard South 8 Papillion-LaVista South 1: The Patriots topped the Titans for the second time this season as they leaped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings and never let the Titans get the bats going.

(DC Electric) Bellevue West 3 Millard Sox Black 1: The Thunderbirds ended their regular season slate with a low scoring win. The T-Birds plated their first run in the second inning and then scored a pair more in the fifth inning.

Tyler Vanderwerken led BW with two hits and two RBIs. The T-birds went through five different pitchers who combined allowed just three hits and struck out six batters.

Kearney 15 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 5: After the Chieftains scored all of their five runs in the first inning, the Bearcats responded with six first inning runs and then added two more in the second, and finally opened the flood gates as they plated seven in the fourth.

Wahoo 8 (Channel Seed) Platteview 0: Wahoo took control early thanks to a three run first inning, and two Trojan errors.

Ben Weis had two hits for Platteview.

Lincoln Southeast 12 (Decker Sports) Bellevue East 1: Southeast scored seven runs in the second inning to take command after giving up a run to East in the first inning. Lincoln SE scored another run in the third and four more in the fourth to win the game in five innings.

(Pinnacle Bank) Papillion-LaVista 19 Millard North 10: This crazy game consisted of 29 combined hits. The Monarchs scored seven runs in the second inning to seemingly take control before the Mustangs plated six in the fourth to take a 9-8 lead.

Papio then responded in a big way by scoring 11 runs in the fifth inning, to take the game in five innings.

Jacoby Hurst led the Monarchs with four hits and four RBIs. With this win, Papio has won six straight.

Sunday July 19

Wayne 8 (Channel Seed) Platteview 0: Wayne scored their eight combined runs through the third and fifth inning to end this game in five innings. The Trojans only got one hit which was from Luke Lorenz.

Omaha Spikes 6 Omaha Bryan 5: In a scrappy game that had 22 combined hits and seven combined errors, the Bears lost this game via a walk-off single RBI.

JJ Schubert led the Bears with two hits and a RBI.

Creighton Prep 15 (Peitzmeier Demolition) Gross Catholic 8: The Junior Jays topped the Cougars in what was each team's final regular season game of the year.

(Channel Seed) Platteview 7 Mount Michael 0: A six run fourth inning propelled the Trojans past Mt. Michael on Sunday evening.

Caden Johnson and Dylan Roesler each had two hits for the Trojans, they both also had two RBIs.

